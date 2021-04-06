Hundreds farewell Napier man and long-time Outlaws member Peter Lui

Police asked drivers to “pull over” for the funeral procession of Napier man Peter Lui on Tuesday.

Lui, an electrician and long-time member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, was assaulted outside the gang’s headquarters on Mersey St, Napier, on the afternoon of Monday, March 29.

He later died of his injuries.

His funeral service was held at the Napier War Memorial centre at 1pm. Hundreds of people on motorbikes roared on to Marine Parade just before the funeral was set to begin.

They joined the hundreds already standing on the forecourt as people began to enter the venue. A police presence was also visible as patrol cars surveyed the area.

“We advise members of the public on the roads, if they see the funeral procession, to pull over – the same as we would ask for any funeral procession,” police said.

Lui was described as a “top guy” by a former manager, Tech Group chief executive Richie Richards.

“He was an exceptionally hard worker, loyal like you wouldn’t believe; he trained all our guys and was deeply respected,” Richards said.

NZ Police Tributes are flowing in for Peter Lui, who was assaulted on Mersey St, Napier, on March 29. He later died.

He said Lui was dedicated to his work and would sometimes work more than 20 hours straight if an urgent job needed to be done, but it never seemed to get to him. “He had a wicked sense of humour, it was very dry, he enjoyed a good joke.”

Richards said Lui was extremely professional and kept his motorcycle club life separate to that of his work.

“If you didn't know him, you’d never know that was part of his life.”

Police said the investigation into Lui’s death was ongoing and no arrests had been made.