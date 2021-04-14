Proposed speed limit for notorious Napier-Taupō highway 'naive' - racing driver Greg Murphy

A truck driver captures a dangerous driver on the Napier-Taupo road in the early hours of Friday morning.

A blown-out tyre and two windscreen replacements are few of many experiences V8 super car driver Greg Murphy​ has encountered on the Napier-Taupō Rd (State Highway 5).

But Murphy still believes Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s (NZTA) proposed new speed limits for the notorious highway are about as useful as an “ambulance at the bottom of a cliff.”

Lack of training, poor decision-making, and driving experience were reasons for why crashes occurred on SH5, Murphy said.

On Monday, Waka Kotahi announced it would be consulting and seeking feedback from members of the public on a proposed speed limit between Rangitaiki and Esk Valley on SH5, which would reduce from 100kmh to 80kmh. It was also asking for consultation on speed limits across Hawke’s Bay’s SH51.

Based in Hawke’s Bay, Murphy had already driven the road this week and will do so again on Friday.

“I, like many, have driven that road so many times without having a crash. A percentage of drivers are making the wrong decisions, but speed is not the core root of the problem.”

David Linklater/Stuff Racing driver Greg Murphy says speed isn’t the root cause of crashes on State Highway 5.

Agency regional relationships' director Emma Speight​​ said even when speed didn’t cause a crash, it was “always a factor in the severity and can be the difference between a person being killed, seriously injured, or walking away from a crash”.

Murphy said the highway had been in “disrepair”for a “a very long time” and the new speed limit proposals were “a reaction to a neglect to the real issues”.

“This is about drivers and there’s a huge amount of people who are absolutely competent about driving that road at a speed of 100kmh and adjust their speed accordingly for the corners that needed to be treated with respect.”

Supplied NZTA's proposed speed limits for Napier-Taupo Road

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck​ said the consultation process was a strong opportunity for drivers to have “a strong voice” for SH5.

“I’m supportive of the Hawke’s Bay leaders and ensuring the best possible result from this consultation - it's an opportunity to get a good result,” Lorck said.

John Cowpland/Stuff The Napier-Taupo road has seen 321 crashes since the beginning of 2016.

Waka Kotahi began the formal consultation period on Monday, April 12. It will close at 11pm on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Speight said Waka Kotahi knew speed was only one factor that it needed to address to make the roads safer, along with driver education and maintaining and improving the roads. “It’s not simply one or the other, which is why we are addressing all factors,” she said.

“A small reduction in speed can make a big difference, and we’re focused on making these highways safer as soon as possible so that everyone using it can get to where they’re going safely.

“We want everyone who uses our roads to get to where they’re going safely. These sections have been chosen because they have a high crash risk, and we know that lower speed limits save lives. We also know that communities want to see speeds be lowered in the areas where serious crashes are occurring,” Speight said.

They were also working with police on the ‘Stay Alive on 5’ campaign.

John Cowpland/Stuff Eight deaths have been recorded on the Napier-Taupo road in the past year

Speight said an additional $2.5 million had been secured for safety improvements on SH5 which will be implemented over the next four months and would be focused on the section of road from Ohurakura Road in Te Pōhue to Waipunga Gorge lookout carpark, and would include side barriers, road markings and rumble lines.

“This is on top of a $5 million repair and resurfacing programme for Hawke’s Bay state highways, which has been progressing well over the last few months as we work to complete renewals of almost 60 lane kilometres of state highway in the region.”