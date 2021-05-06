The Hawke's Bay Club finally, after more than 150 years, allows women to become members

The Hawke's Bay club is the fourth oldest private club in New Zealand.

One of the nation’s last clubs to bar women members has voted, finally, to open its doors to women.

The Hawke’s Bay Club, founded in 1863, and housed in a handsome heritage building on Napier’s Marine Parade, has never previously allowed women to join the club.

A meeting held at the club on Wednesday night saw members vote 89-25 to allow women to join the club.

The club’s website stated the membership comprises business owners, farmers, accountants, doctors, solicitors and stockbrokers. “It is, in fact, a reflection of society.”

President Marc Nel said the club was now “open to all sexes”.

Georgia-May Gilbertson/Stuff Women have not been able to be members of the Hawke’s Bay club since it was founded more than 150 years ago.

“It’s a great step.We already have a number of people wanting to join and so on, but it’s really about wanting to be a modern club rather than anything else,” he said.

He said the rules around how women would join had yet to be finalised.

“When you look at the other clubs around the country the female membership makes up about 20 per cent, but it takes a while. There is no discrimination. There is no special membership for women and special membership for men. It’s open,” he said.

“It’s about modernising the club. It’s about getting those young families to engage with the club. We think the growth is going to come from the young people able to now join,” Nel said.

Members would still have to be invited, proposed, seconded and go before the club committee.

“It’s not by application,” Nel said.

The club’s decision leaves the Nelson Club as the only club in the country that excludes women members.

But an appetite for change appear to brewing in Nelson too, with seven members resigning last year over the club’s male-only policy.