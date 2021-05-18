Hastings District Council vote to establish Māori wards in 2022

The Hastings District Council has voted to implement Māori wards in the 2022 elections .

Twelve councillors voted for the decision, one against and another who did not vote.

A packed council chamber at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday afternoon was filled with obvious emotion.

“We know this is an incredibly significant meeting for us and our people,” Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst​ said

READ MORE:

* People say they want Māori wards in wider Manawatū and Horowhenua

* Hastings City Council to consult members of the public on Māori wards

* 'Time for our voice to come to the table', strong support to introduce Māori wards at Hastings District Council

* Whangārei District Council Māori wards to go ahead after councillors’ challenge fails

* Waipā District Council opens up debate on whether to establish Māori ward



Council chief executive Nigel Bickle​ said the council had received a “passionate response” from the community with 2000 submissions received just weeks after community consultation. Those in favour totaled 1575.

“It’s 12 times the number of submissions we’ve received on the Long Term Plan,” Bickle said.

.Councillor Henare O’Keefe​ said he “felt moved to say the season is nigh” and the “seeds have been planted.”

“I’ve sat at this table for five terms and what an honour it’s been. Māori have been crying for Māori wards on every level and every way. Māori have screamed out from the rooftops. We want to be part of the decision-making, don’t fear us, embrace us. We will not fail you. Māori will add value.”

Councillor Peleti Oli​ said having a “Māori voice at the table allows us to tell our story. Police 10-7 tells the wrong story”.

Stuff A packed extraordinary council meeting as Hastings District Council decided to implement Maori Wards in the 2022 local body elections

The council’s electoral officer, Jackie Evans​ said 75 per cent of the community were in favour of Māori wards for 2022 and 25 per cent against after consultation which began in late April.

Councillor Kevin Watkins asked if council felt there had been enough time allowed for consultation as he felt there had not been enough.

Councillor Bayden Barber​ said Māori had been waiting 181 years for a voice and it was “time to march together.”

Deputy mayor Tania Kerr ​said today would be one of the most signifiant decisions she’d ever been involved in her 20 years of local government was “very proud" to be seconding the motion by mayor.

“To me, Māori wards will benefit all of us – from water to the environment, housing and health,” Kerr said.

“Today isn't about process, today is about what is right and what is true for our future,” Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said.