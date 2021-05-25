Waves up to 5 metres as high seas lash east coast

The construction of a new seawall at Haumoana is holding up, as large waves are expected to pummel the east coast of the North Island until Thursday.

The build of the 100 metre seawall which began construction this month was holding true to its name as the region is expected have up to 5m swells in the coming days.

MetService forecast that combined waves were expected to be in the range of 3-3.5m in the south and up to 4-4.5 metres north of Cape Kidnappers.

Hastings District Council major capital projects spokesman Graeme Hansen​ said the rock wall was “holding together”.

John Cowpland/Stuff High seas lash Haumoana, including a new sea wall being constructed by Hastings District Council.

“We had managed to get all the foundation rock up to beach level – we have lost a bit of material, but it’s not a problem. We are, however, expecting large seas over the next couple of days so will monitor and react if necessary.”

An easterly swell was currently about 4m south of Tolaga Bay, but up to 4.5 metres in the north. For Wednesday that was expected to range from 3-3.5m south of Tolaga Bay to 4.5-5 m in the far north.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defencecroup manager Ian MacDonald​ said he didn’t anticipate seeing any significant damage, but would continue to monitor and he asked people near the coast to continue to do the same.

“We do still expect to see large swells through to Wednesday evening,” he said.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parks​ said from Tuesday through to the first half of Thursday, heavy easterly swells were expected on the coastline.

“We’re expecting a king tide this week - and we call this a storm-tide red alert day.”

John Cowpland/Stuff The construction of a rock wall to battle the increasing sea level is holding together well, Hastings District Council says.

The king tide would affect eastern Northland, Coromandel, northern Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.

Parks said the swollen seas were due to unusually high tides affecting the large swells coming from a low pressure system which had come down from the tropics.

“It's missed us and headed towards the east, but it’s still impacting the country.” Waves were forecast up to 5m.

Sea conditions would begin to settle by Thursday afternoon, Parks said.