Fire crews battling blaze at Waipawa Four Square

Four Square in Waipawa, Hawke's Bay, on fire on Sunday morning.

Fire crews from across central Hawke's Bay have been battling to put out a fire in the Waipawa Four Square, which closed State Highway 2 early on Sunday.

The 40 metre by 60m shop, beside the highway, south of Hastings, was ablaze when fire crews arrived about 4.30am on Sunday, Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman Murray Dunbar said.

There were no reported injuries.

READ MORE:

* Man was insane when he started fires at three places of worship

* Christchurch house 'significantly damaged after large blaze tore through roof

* Police identify 'persons of interest' in relation to hotel fire

* Coatesville fatal house fire: Firefighters could have arrived 'much sooner'



Fire crews were still fighting the fire from outside at 6.30am and there was no sign of it de-escalating, Dunbar said.

The roof looked as if it could collapse.

Police said the highway was closed with a diversion in place.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council posted on Facebook that the fire was affecting all major roads and the town’s water pressure would be low as firefighters used the water supply.