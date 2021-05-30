Firefighter injured in blaze that destroys Hawke's Bay Four Square

Four Square in Waipawa, Hawke's Bay, on fire on Sunday morning.

A firefighter has been injured in the aftermath of a large fire that destroyed the Waipawa Four Square store in Hawke’s Bay early on Sunday morning.

The 40 metre by 60m shop, beside State Highway 2, south of Hastings, was ablaze when fire crews arrived about 4.30am, Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman Murray Dunbar said.

Fire crews had put the fire out by 8.30am and a digger was overhauling the store, which was “pretty much destroyed”, Dunbar said.

Police said the highway was closed with a diversion in place.

The stability of the front of the store needed to be assessed before State Highway 2 could reopen.

During the overhaul process - done to check for any lingering hot spots – a firefighter suffered steam burns and had been taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital. It was not immediately clear how bad the burns were, Dunbar said.

The cause of the fire would be investigated but was not thought to be suspicious.