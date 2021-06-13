Pedestrian killed by truck in Hawke's Bay named

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a truck in Hawke's Bay has been named as 37-year-old David John O’Sullivan.

The crash happened on Friday about 6pm on State Highway 50 at Maraekakaho, near Hastings.

Police on Saturday said initial indications were that the person who died may have been unloading equipment from another truck when the crash occurred.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way.

Police asked for anyone who saw an articulated truck and pilot vehicle in the area of SH50 between 5:30pm and 6:15pm on Friday to get in touch.