Lines company blamed for destructive fire reaches confidential settlement

Helicopters fight a large fire between Havelock North and Waimarama, in Hawke's Bay, in 2017.

A lines company blamed for a large fire that destroyed a house and damaged others has made a confidential settlement with Fire and Emergency NZ.

The wildfire on Waimarama Rd, near Hastings, in February 2017 ripped through 164 hectares of farm and forestry land.

Numerous helicopters and fire crews were brought in from around the country to fight it. One new house burned to the ground and others were damaged, while a large pine plantation suffered significant damage.

An investigation found the fire was started by the clashing of power lines belonging to lines company Unison.

The report found the clashing caused "super-heated material igniting the vegetation below".

John Cowpland/Stuff Firefighters battling the wildfire on Waimarama Road near Havelock North, in February 2017.

“If Unison had fitted spacers at intervals along the power line span (between [the two poles]) to maintain the separation of the conductors, the probability of the power line conductors clashing (and arcing) would be negligible,” the report said.

Investigators identified that the fire started in an area where two Unison crews were working. They found marks on power lines that "looked like they had been clashing and possibly arcing".

Unison denied it was liable.

John Cowpland/Stuff Remnants of a house destroyed by the fire.

Fire and Emergency NZ filed legal proceedings to recoup the $663,000 costs incurred by fighting the fire.

FENZ recently said it reached a confidential out-of-court agreement with Unison in April.

Unison spokesman Danny Gough said he could not comment on the case, other than saying an agreement had been reached.

“Although both parties have reached agreement, this does not mean that Unison has accepted responsibility for starting the fire,” he said.

FENZ deputy chief executive Raewyn Bleakley said the confidential agreement meant the settlement could not be disclosed.

John Cowpland/Stuff Several houses were damaged in the fire.

Bleakley said the public interest in releasing the settlement had been considered, but it did not “outweigh the damage that would be caused to the public interest in encouraging parties to reach settlement in order to avoid protracted disputes and costly litigation”.

Napier lawyer Jol Bates, who represents a number of victims of the fire, said a claim against Unison was still being pursued in the High Court.

The Forest and Rural Fires Act 1977 allows fire authorities to recover costs for fighting a fire from the person responsible for starting it.

Hastings District Council was reimbursed by FENZ for $627,942. The legislation at the time only entitled the council to a grant for the costs minus 5 per cent, and minus a $1000 administrative fee.