Extensive damage makes it too hard to determine cause of fire at Wairoa Mongrel Mob pad

Police and firefighters were called a property owned by the Mongrel Mob on the evening of September 12.

The cause of a fire at a Mongrel Mob pad in Wairoa can’t be properly determined because the blaze caused so much damage.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said an “electrical fire couldn’t be ruled out and that remains the most likely cause”.

The pad, known as The Trident, is on the outskirts of Wairoa on Kaimoana Road. Eighteen firefighters were called to the blaze just after 6pm on Sunday September 12.

Detective Sergeant Sam Park said one person was reported to be asleep in the building at the time, but was able to escape uninjured.

The fire was under control by 8.30pm, with fire crews staying on site until 10.30pm. A scene guard was put in place at the property overnight.

Earlier this year a police operation has been set up following ongoing gang tensions in Wairoa, including a gun being fired at a house where two children were sleeping.

Operation Atlas is focusing on the disruption and prevention of organised crime and gang-related offending across the Eastern Police district.