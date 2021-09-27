Construction resumes on controversial 4G cellphone tower in Havelock North

Stephen Fookes at the site of the Spark antenna being built outside his property.

The construction of a 4G cellphone tower which sparked controversy among Havelock North residents has resumed, despite the continuing pushback from residents.

Spark had started building the tower in 2019 but stopped after protests, as residents said they were not consulted. The telecommunications company confirmed construction of the tower resumed on Monday and would take about 10 working days.

On Monday afternoon, a lone security vehicle sat outside the site, which was still surrounded by a steel fence plastered with protest signs. Hours later, the signs had been removed and contractors were onsite, ready to continue installation.

The tower, on the corner of Te Mata Road and Durham Drive, was strongly opposed by a group of residents after they found out about the plan to build the tower in September 2019, to the point where a physical altercation occurred between a resident and a contractor.

The stand-off is believed to be the longest any community has actively stalled a new cellphone tower in New Zealand, and residents still aren’t giving up.

The tower is being built directly outside Stephen Fookes​ home. He said last week representatives met with the Hastings District Council to discuss “a number of compliance issues”.

Spark spokesperson Sam Smith​ said the company had been “uninvited from the organised meeting” because the residents “felt it wasn’t needed”.

“We are absolutely willing to answer any further questions they may have, as we have done throughout this process,” she said.

Georgia-May Gilbertson/Stuff Contractors at the site of the 4G cellphone tower at in Havelock North.

Fookes said the residential group with at least 120 supporters, were not opposed to technology, but “they must be compliant, and (the tower) not “right beside a residence”.

He said residents also agreed that “the existing planned site is “an absolute mess and degrades the value of the area”.

Another spokesperson for the group, Barry Jones​, said there were “better sites” in the area, and believed the placement of the tower was due to competition against other telecommunications companies.

“Their whole attitude is we can do it, and we’re going to do it. Tough”.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Proposed site for a Spark cell tower in Havelock North.

Smith said the site was “permitted activity, provided specified standards are met, under the National Environmental Standards for Telecommunications Facilities.

“We are confident our design meets all requirements, and have received a certificate of compliance from Hastings District Council, which confirms this.”

Jones said the residents would continue to fight against the tower, and were still considering taking legal action.

Spark sales enablement lead Leisa Epplett​ previously said while Spark was disappointed not to have been able to resolve all of the residents’ concerns, “we believe we have done everything possible to try to do so, and we must now do what is right for the connectivity needs of the wider community”.