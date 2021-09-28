Reduced speed limits introduced for State Highway 51 between Napier and Hastings

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has reduced speed limits for State Highway 51 between Napier and Hastings after five people were killed and 28 othersseriously injured between 2010 and 2019.

The agency consulted the public earlier this year on proposed speed changes for SH51 from Marine Parade to Waipatu – this comes after the community called for the speeds to be lowered and assessments of the road showed it was a high crash risk.

From October 29, the permanent speed limits from Napier to Clive will decrease from 100kmh to 80kmh, Clive township will decrease to 60kmh and Waipatu will move from 70kmh to 60kmh.

“The region is growing fast and this road is one of the busiest in the area. People use it to get to work, school or the marae, to visit family or friends, or to go to the supermarket,” the agency's director of regional relationships, Linda Stewart​, said.

READ MORE:

* Slower speeds proposed for SH57 between Levin and Shannon

* Waka Kotahi to review nearly 1800 submissions on 80kph speed proposal for Napier-Taupō Road

* Planning for $100m safety upgrade on notorious Napier-Taupō road being brought forward

* Te Pōhue residents say blanket lower speed limit on Napier-Taupō Road not the answer



“Wherever they’re going, everyone should be able to get there and back safely.”

“The new speed limits are the safe and appropriate speeds for this road and are in line with speeds that people currently travel at on the road,” Stewart said.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Between 2010 and 2019, five people were killed and 28 seriously injured on SH51 between Marine Parade and Waipatu. (File photo)

“Fewer serious crashes will also mean fewer closures, which will increase the reliability of this important route.”

But not everyone was impressed with the speed changes – with Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst​ saying the Waipatu community had been let down.

”While it was pleasing to see reduced speed limits, the Waipatu community had safety concerns and had advocated that the speed limit through the community should be reduced to 50kmh and apply to a longer stretch of road,” Hazlehurst said.

“Both the Waipatu community and our council’s preference was for the speed limit to be reduced for this section of road down from 70kmh to 50kmh.

kevin stent/Stuff From October 29, the permanent speed limits from Napier to Clive will decrease from 100kph to 80kph, Clive township will move decrease to 60kph and Waipatu/Hastings will move from 70kph to 60kph. (File photo)

“We can accept 60kmh but what the community really wanted to see was the extension of a reduced speed limit through to Te Ara Kahikatea Dr.”

The decision not to extend the speed limit reduction seemed nonsensical, Hazlehurst said.

Stewart said the agency did not propose a speed limit reduction for SH51 between St Georges Rd and Ruahapia or extend the 60kmh from Kenilworth Rd further to include the Bay Espresso due to the SH51 Waipatu Marae safety improvement project.

John Cowpland/Stuff Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will announce the decision for Napier-Taupō Rd’s speed reviews at the end of the year (File photo)

“This project is changing the road layout along this section of road, with widening and a flush median being installed. These safety improvements will enable safer turning and vehicle separation through this area."

The consultation for the SH51 speed limit review was combined with the consultation the proposal to lower the speed limit on a section of the Napier to Taupō Rd (State Highway 5) from Rangiataiki to Esk Valley.

The agency will announce the decision for SH5 speeds once the review and technical analysis of the road is complete. The decision was expected by the end of the year.