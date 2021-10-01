Councils push back against water reform despite cascade of problems

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta provides details on the amalgamation of Aotearoa's water services. Video first published on June 30, 2021.

A shadow of doubt from councils appears to be spreading far and wide across the country when it comes to a national “Three Waters” reform proposal.

The Government's preferred option is to take drinking water, wastewater and storm water services away from 67 councils and put them into the hands of four publicly owned water service entities.

Councils across New Zealand are not convinced, with many seeking further clarification before any decision-making. They have until October 1 to submit feedback.

But an academic says councils have been “critically underfunding” water infrastructure too long and the push-back is down a fear of losing control.

READ MORE:

* Timaru District Council opposes Three Waters reform

* Life in a super entity: Three Waters webinar outlines the reality for Marlborough

* Government's water reforms 'not right for Christchurch', mayor says

* New Plymouth District Council to consider feedback over Government's Three Waters reforms

* Three Waters, four entities, several problems



Dr Andrew Cardow, ​ senior lecturer at Massey University’s School of Management, felt councils pushing back was more of a “political stoush that local authorities were losing any kind of voice”.

Hawke’s Bay councils have faced a cascade of water problems for decades, from a Havelock North campylobacter crisis in 2016, “crumbling” infrastructure in Central Hawke’s Bay, continuos brown water in Napier, and sewage overflow into what should be thriving estuaries and rivers.

Four people died and more than 5000 people fell ill after Havelock North’s water supply was contaminated with campylobacter in 2016. The crisis sparked a government inquiry and led to the Three Waters review in mid-2017.

The Havelock North water crisis sent a ripple panic through other councils. Napier City Council had a scare in 2017 when above normal levels of E. coli were found in its drinking water, leading to chlorination.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Brookvale Road bore No.1, near Havelock North – one of the bores at the centre of an investigation into how the town's water supply became contaminated in 2016. (File photo)

As a result, brown water poured through the taps due to a substance called biofilm (a build-up of organic and inorganic, living and dead material which builds up in pipes).

Chlorine can react with the biofilm, shaking it loose from the pipes to the point where it ends up in residents’ sinks, bathtubs, washing machines and dishwashers.

Last week, Napier City Council called for a Hawke’s Bay model for the Three Waters delivery and was still in the process of providing feedback to the Government.

“Although Government did not include community engagement in their consultation period, we felt it was important and that we couldn’t give valuable feedback without including the voice of the people,” Napier mayor Kirsten Wise said.

“Most troubling is the governance structure ... which would see our local voice being lost and decision-making being too distant from our communities.”

John Cowpland/Stuff Central Hawke’s Bay mayor Alex Walker at the Waipawa wastewater plant.

Earlier this year the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council urged feedback from its residents on its Long Term Plan – revealing that council was dealing with “crumbling” infrastructure and leaking clay pipes that were over 100-years-old.

Mayor Alex Walker​ compared it to game of Whac-A-Mole, only the mole was a water leak. Once one was fixed, another appeared almost instantly.

For more than a decade the council has been plagued by wastewater issues at its sewer plants at Waipawa, Waipukurau and Ōtāne, and the resultant pollution of the Tukituki and Waipawa Rivers.

Central Hawke’s Bay is home to just 15,000 people, and the council will have to spend $68.5 million on removing wastewater from rivers over the next 15 years.

But Walker said “as a region, the position remains unchanged” when it came to views on the Government reform.

“After closely assessing Government’s proposal, comparing it against the detailed regional review we did together last year and feedback from our communities, our preference remains for Hawke’s Bay to retain control over our drinking, waste and storm water services,” she said.

John Cowpland/Stuff CHB is home to just 15,000 people, and council will have to spend $68.5 million on removing wastewater from rivers over the next 15 years.

Hastings District Council announced on Thursday its preference was for there to be a “Hawke’s Bay three waters service delivery and asset owning entity”.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst​ said following the contamination of the Havelock North water supply, the council made drinking water its number one priority and had worked hard and invested heavily in making improvements.

Gisborne councillors also voted unanimously to opt-out in principle of the Government’s proposal at a meeting on Thursday.

“We acknowledge change is needed in some shape or form. But what is on the table is unacceptable to the people in our region.Our community is saying no, we don’t want to lose our local voice and accountability around water,” mayor Rehette Stoltz said.

Wairoa mayor Craig Little said the communities were also “very worried about the transfer of our community assets”.

“Government is rushing the process, without a proper chance to understand what the reforms would mean or for communities and tangata whenua to have their say.”

Supplied Senior lecturer at Massey University Dr Andrew Cardow says the Government's Three Waters proposal was inevitable.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chair Rick Barker said a “regional solution” meant decision-making would remain “close to home”.

Andrew Cardow said local Government management had become “very complex” and councils in particular had “been unwilling to give large amounts of funding to projects when citizens may not be able to stomach the cost. It’s meant underfunding for critical infrastructure”.

Councils didn’t start owning local entities like water until the 1980s, he said. Before that they were run by water boards, but councils were still required to engage in up-keep of the pipes – pipes that are either old metal or clay and constantly enduring problems to this day.

“Look what’s happening in Wellington, and it’s been happening for a very long time.

“The Government has seen that councils have not got the function to maintain the water, so they take it off them. The councils then squeal because the assets are taken away, but only because they haven't shown their ability to manage this part of supply.

“If councils had shown they had been slowly doing something about this for the last 60-70 years, then maybe this didn't have to happen," Cardow said.