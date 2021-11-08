Teen dies of injuries days after crash in Hawke's Bay

The injured girl was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital after the crash last Wedneasday evening. (File photo)

A teenaged girl injured in a crash in Hawke’s Bay last week has died in hospital.

The 14-year-old was one of five people injured in a collision between two cars on York Rd, near Hastings, on Wednesday, November 3.

The crash between two cars happened between the State Highway 2 roundabout and Maraekakaho Rd around 5:40pm.

Five people were injured in the crash. The girl was one of two teenagers critically injured. The other teenager remains in Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.