It wasn't much of a house, but it was theirs, until someone knocked it over

Sharon Albert, right, and her daughter Tina Dixon with all that is left of the old family home at Tangoio, near Napier.

It wasn’t much of a house any more.

It was dilapidated, it was rotten, it was no state to live in, and to be fair, most would have written it off as a wreck.

But Sharon Albert and her whānau loved all that was left of that one-bedroom weatherboard house.

Her father and nine of his 10 siblings were born in that house. It features in the whakapapa of some 500 people.

On the afternoon of October 29, a digger being used on a neighbouring development was driven over and smashed that house apart.

SUPPLIED A recent photo of the old house at Tangoio, Hawke's Bay.

“It was heartbreaking,” said Albert, who arrived to find the pile of debris a short time later. “I had to call all the uncles and aunties and tell them it was gone.” .

She has a strong idea about who was operating the digger, and why the house was demolished, but for now she’s only interested in rebuilding a place on the same site, with work well underway.

“We’ll look at what we can do legally, don’t worry about that, but first we’ve got to make sure our stake is still in the ground,” she said.

SUPPLIED This is all that was left of the house when Albert arrived after the digger had smashed it.

The 36sqm house at Tangoio, north of Napier, was built in the 1930s by Albert’s grandparents, Henare and Hiraani Arapeta. They called it ‘’The Karu (eye) Place’’, because it had great views to the sea.

It sat just above the beach on a corner of land owned by a Māori trust, which allowed the couple to build the house and live there.

The Arapetas raised their 11 kids in the house. It was passed on through the whānau after that. The last person to live there was Queenie King, who died in 1986.

There were questions from the trustees around that time about what was happening with the house. That led to Albert’s aunty Kuia Gray going to the Māori Land Court, where a judge determined that the descendants of the Arapetas “shall be entitled to the ownership of the dwelling” in the position marked on title.

SUPPLIED The house in 1987, around the time it was last inhabited.

Years passed. Whānau members would return to the site to camp, or fish, but plans to restore the house never quite came to fruition.

A few years ago the neighbouring land was bought by developer David Colville. He demolished the last few dilapidated baches on the land and set about creating a 37-lot coastal subdivision, for which he was granted resource consent by the Hastings District Council in March.

The lots range between 800-1000sqm, and sell for up to $800,000.

After the development got started Albert said she met Colville on the site one day, and he asked what the whānau intended to do with the old house.

“He said the people buying his land wouldn’t really like having it in their view, that it was an eyesore,” she said.

Marty Sharpe The land being developed into beach side sections.

Colville told Stuff, through his lawyer, that he had no involvement in the destruction of the house and the first he knew of it was when he saw the pile of debris.

Higgins Hawke’s Bay branch manager James Taylor said a subcontractor, “acting in a personal capacity outside of work hours”, had demolished the house.

“Higgins has no knowledge of the reasons for the demolition nor in what capacity the subcontractor was operating. The use of Higgins equipment was unauthorised and un-notified,” she said.

Albert said the whānau knew some people weren’t very enamoured by the old house, “but we didn’t ever think someone would just bowl it over”.

“It was our house. We know it wasn’t in great shape, but it was very important to us. We were looking at fixing it up one day, but even if we didn’t, it was still ours. It’s not right what happened here,” she said.

Since the house was demolished Albert and whānau have become more determined than ever to keep a house on the land. They’re building a new structure around the small lean-to that was all that was left standing of the original house, and the new place will be somewhere for whānau to live and stay as they want, she said.

SUPPLIED The development at Tangoio, north of Napier, is well underway.

The chair of the trust that owns the Māori land, Gerald Taylor, said he had not instructed anyone to knock the house over.