Two new Covid-19 cases in Wairoa district

There are two new COvid-19 cases in Wairoa (File image)

There are two new COVID-19 cases in the Wairoa district in northern Hawke’s Bay.

Hawke’s Bay district health board medical officer of health Dr Nicholas Jones said the new cases were close household contacts of a previously reported case from outside Hawke’s Bay.

“It is standard procedure for the DHB to manage a small number of close contacts who are isolating at home in Hawke’s Bay following exposure to cases outside the region. The new cases in the Wairoa District tested positive after a routine swabbing as a close contact,” Jones said.

“As they were already isolating, there is very little risk to the community.”

The whānau has been helpful in supporting the case investigation and following public health advice, he said.

No locations of interest have been identified, but further interviews and testing of close contacts will continue on Saturday.

People can get tested at Queen Street Practice in Wairoa either by appointment (ring to book 06 838 8333) or walk-in between 9am and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

People can also get vaccinated at Queen Street Practice in Wairoa between 1pm and 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday.