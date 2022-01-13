Napier man runs 50 km every day for 40 days to raise money for kids with cerebral palsy

Napier man Andrew McCrory – who had previously completed four ultra-marathons, the longest being 160km – ran 50km every day for 40 days to raise money for children with cerebral palsy.

Running a marathon is an achievement few people achieve in their lifetime.

But Napier man Andrew McCrory​ has completed the equivalent of more than 40 marathons since the start of December –all to raise money for children with cerebral palsy.

The 47-year-old tutor at the Eastern Institute of Technology – who had previously completed four ultra-marathons, the longest being 160km – set himself the goal of running 50 kilometres every day for 40 days. The length of a marathon is 42 km.

Through these runs, McCrory wanted to raise at least $20,000 for life-changing corrective surgeries to help New Zealand youth affected by cerebral palsy.

“Only Stewart Island left to do now,” he joked after reaching Bluff, completing the final leg of his journey, on Thursday afternoon. As he arrived in Bluff, the Givealittle page ticked past $42,000.

Blair Jackson/Stuff Napier man Andrew McCrory has completed his marathon fundraiser, raising more than $42,000 for children with cerebral palsy.

McCrory got the idea for the fundraising run after he saw a Facebook post about five years ago about a young girl with cerebral palsy, and learned more about selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery, where sensory nerves in the spinal cord are cut to reduce stiffness in the legs.

The surgery, which helps sufferers walk unaided or move more freely, is available in the United States. However, with no government funding, the surgery was out of reach for many of their families.

Since then, McCrory has run countless kilometres to raise funds to support such surgeries.

His most recent effort started in December last year with the plan to run from Cape Reinga to Bluff. However, Covid-19 restrictions saw him start from the top of Hawke’s Bay’s Te Mata Peak in early December instead.

Blair Jackson/Stuff Napier man Andrew McCrory on his final leg near Bluff, having run 50km everyday for 40 days.

From there it was up to Gisborne, Ōpōtiki and Tauranga, before cutting down State Highway 1 to Wellington and down through the South Island – running the equivalent of the length of New Zealand.

Highlights included running scenery through the desert road, as well as running along the Kaikōura coastline.

The EIT tutor had also been touched by the “incredible” support he’d found for the cause in each town.

There had been hard days too, he said.

“It normally gets hard around the 40km mark each day, but I just tell myself to keep going,” he said. “The kids I am raising money for don’t get a break, so I can’t take a break either.”

Andrew McCrory and his fellow runners on the last leg of their run, just a couple of kilometres from Stirling Point.

The second, third and fourth day was toughest, with hot temperatures, hills and no support runners from Wairoa to Gisborne, McCrory said. A 60-kilometre leg from Balclutha to Pukerau was also particularly difficult.

McCrory said he was speechless and overwhelmed to have finished. It was a huge achievement and a life-changing experience. “If someone told me even three years ago I'd be doing this, I'd have laughed at them. It feels massive.”

He hoped people would be inspired by his effort, adding he had never been a strong runner.

“I’m just an average guy who has just done something pretty amazing. It just shows the average guy can do cool stuff.”

Supplied Hawke's Bay-based EIT tutor Andrew McCrory has run the length of the country - 50km every day for 40 days - to help cover surgery costs for children with cerebral palsy.

He thanked those who supported him along the way, including those who ran alongside him, whether for just a few kilometres or for a whole day. It wouldn't have been possible without support from his wife Kathleen​ and dog Gauge​, he said.

“I’m just pounding the pavement, that's the easy bit. It's everyone else working in the background.”