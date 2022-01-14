Swimmer rescued off Hawke's Bay coast after getting caught in a rip

Waipātiki Beach, about 35 kilometres north of Napier, where a swimmer was pulled out to sea after being caught in a rip. (File photo)

A swimmer caught in a rip off Waipātiki Beach, north of Napier, had a lucky escape after being rescued by a member of the public and brought safely back to shore.

Police received reports of a swimmer being pulled out to sea after becoming caught in a rip about 9.40am on Friday.

“A member of the public who was a strong swimmer went out to help them,” a police spokesperson said.

St John was also called to assist as it was understood the swimmer had swallowed a lot of water, she said.

St John was unable to confirm whether the swimmer was injured.

Coastguard and surf life savers had also been alerted to the incident.

Henry van Tuel​, of Coastguard Hawke's Bay, said they were also alerted to the water rescue following reports of a swimmer “lying on their back” and reportedly in trouble at 9.50am. Howeverthey were stood down shortly after.

Waipātiki Beach is a popular spot for swimming, surfing, diving and picnics, and bush and cliff walks.

Over six weeks in summer, from mid-December to late January, surf life savers patrol the beach on a regular basis.

The near drowning comes after one of New Zealand’s worst summers for water related fatalities.

Figures released by Water Safety New Zealand showed the drowning toll for the holiday period was up 180 per cent on the five-year average.

From 4pm on Christmas Eve to 6am on January 5, fourteen people drowned.

That was the worst drowning figure for the holiday period since 1982-83.