Second mouth opened along Wairoa River to reduce flooding risk to township

The position of the Wairoa River has been shifting west since 2016, reducing the efficiency of the river mouth.

A second mouth is being opened along the Wairoa River to help reduce flooding impacts on the nearby township.

The river’s position has been shifting west towards Pilot Hill since 2016, reducing the efficiency of the river mouth, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council asset manager Martina Groves said​.

When combined with large swells and high rainfall, this could contribute to high water levels near the northern Hawke’s Bay township, also reducing the effectiveness of the district council's sewage discharge, she said.

“For these reasons we had surveyed and planned to relocate the mouth to a centrally aligned position when conditions were suitable, with an initial plan of February.”

Hawke's Bay Regional Council Opening the second mouth along the Wairoa River has involved two diggers and a bulldozer working over the past five days.

This work was brought forward to mitigate potential flood risk from high rainfall forecast for earlier in the week due to Cyclone Cody. However, this did not eventuate with the storm tracking further east than initially predicted.

An attempt to open River mouth was made on Thursday instead, with further rain forecast making for a better chance of success.

Groves said opening a second river mouth involved “very complex work” with two diggers and bulldozer working over five days. “A lot of factors need to be taken into account: rainfall, river levels, swell, and conditions for the existing river mouth.”

The work, which was budgeted for in the last financial year, was estimated to cost about $20,000.

Grove said the benefit of the second opening would be a more efficient river mouth, allowing floodwaters to recede more quickly.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff The new river mouth may still get closed by the high swells, as the old one also may have done.

She noted there was still a risk that the new mouth may get closed by the high swell, as the old one also may have done.

The river mouth opening comes just a few months ahead of a decision about the dredging of the Clive River following a resource consent hearing scheduled for March.

The work will involve dredger (a boat with a pipe) sucking silt from the bed of the river to increase water depth and maintain channel capacity, at an estimated cost of $1 million.

This would allow waka ama, rowing, kayaking, and other sports to use the river without restrictions, Groves said.

There were no plans to open a second river mouth near Clive as the existing opening functioned well, she said.