Hereworth private boys' school hopes to be co-ed next year

Hereworth Cchool in Havelock North, Hawke's Bay, is hoping to welcome girls as students from the start of 2023. (File photo)

Hereworth School, a private boys’ primary and intermediate school in Havelock North, will not be able to welcome girls into its classrooms until next year at least, as Covid-19 disruptions slowed down its plans to become co-educational.

The school, which advertises itself as “designed for boys”, announced in May last year that it would apply to the Ministry of Education to become a co-educational and state integrated school.

It hoped the process would be completed before school re-opened this week, but Covid-19 got in the way, said headmaster Trevor Barman​.

“We're planning for the introduction of co-education and integration at the start of 2023,” he said.

Supplied Hereworth headmaster Trevor Barman says it’s “natural” for boys and girls to learn together.

Integrated schools receive some government funding but also usually charge compulsory attendance dues.

The school wanted to change to respond to changing demographics in Havelock North, including increased population growth, ahead of the school’s centenary in 2027.

“Inclusive, diversity, equity; all those sorts of things come into play which are really important. It's not that they’re not present in single sex schools, but there's a slightly better benefit in a co-educational setting.”

Barman, who has 30 years’ experience teaching at co-ed schools, said it was “natural” for boys and girls to learn together as it reflected the reality they would work together in later life.

Private schools do not need to apply to the Ministry to change from single sex to co-educational, but this change was included in Hereworth’s application to move to a state-integrated model.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Scots College students Charlie Dundon (year 11) and Head Girl Rhian Beauchamp-Hughes (year 13) talk about the transition at Scots College from single-sex to a co-ed school.

State integrated schools are those with a '’special character’’ run in partnership by its owner and the government.

Moving to a state integrated model would also allow the school to increase its roll, from about 220 students set to start this year to 350 in a few years time, and would make it more accessible to a wider range of families, Barman said.

This would lead to a significant reduction in feea, whichstart at $14,000 per year for day students and $26,000 for boarders, he said.

The school had yet to decide the level when girls would enter the school.

Supplied Hereworth headmaster Trevor Barman says the move to becoming co-ed was partly prompted by expected population growth in Havelock North. (File photo)

Hereworth is not the only single sex school in recent years to move to a co-educational model. Scots College in Wellington welcomed 53 girls in 2020.

The Ministry of Education has approved six new state integrated schools since the start of 2020. These include new schools in areas of high population growth and private schools changing to become state integrated.