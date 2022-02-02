Significant heat warning for Napier, Hastings as part of MetService alert trial

Napier is set to hit a high of 31degrees Celsius on Wednesday, climbing to 32C on Thursday. (File photo)

MetService has issued a heat warning for Napier and Hastings from Wednesday through to Saturday.

Temperatures in both cities are set to hit 31 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, climbing to 32C on Thursday.

Napier will reach a high of 30C on Friday while Hastings will reach 31C.

The warning is part of MetService's heat alert trial designed to help reduce the health impacts of hot weather.

READ MORE:

* Wellington weather in 2021: a record-breaking year of heavy rainfall, above-average temperatures

* High temperatures continue until Thursday for upper North Island

* Is 25C too hot? How we decide what qualifies as a heatwave



Napier is one of 22 locations across the country being monitored as part of MetService's heat alert trial. (File photo)

As part of the pilot programme, MetService will monitor 22 locations across the country, issuing a heat alert when the location surpasses the local threshold over two or more consecutive days.

Napier’s threshold is 29C.

The alert included a message advising people to drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun and avoid extreme physical exertion.

“Extreme heat can cause illness and death, but effective planning and actions can reduce its effects on health,” MetService states on its website.

It warned while everyone was vulnerable to extreme heat, babies, infants and older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions or on certain medications were more at risk.

1 NEWS MetService sent out heat alerts at the start of January as temperatures reached late 20s and early 30s.

The east coast was known for getting quite hot, MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes​ said.

Napier had a December average which sat in the mid-low 20s, which was surpassed with three days in the 30s this summer. Hawke’s Bay has a February average temperature of 29C.

He said prolonged hot days could have a significant impact on people's health and that was why the alert was being trialled. “We are not quite used to full on heat waves in New Zealand.”

While the hot temperatures would continue through to Saturday, McInnes expected temperatures to drop on Sunday with rain expected through until Tuesday.

The pilot, which started in December and will run until March, is being run in partnership with the Climate Change Research Institute (CCRI) at Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington, and the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR).