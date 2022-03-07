Livestock ship linked to deaths of 2400 sheep to arrive in Napier this weekend

Animal welfare advocates plan to protest the arrival of live export trade ship Anna Marra in Napier Port this weekend.(File Photo)

A live export ship described by animal welfare advocates as a “death ship” set to arrive in Napier later this week will be met by protesters.

The 180-metre long Anna Marra, formerly known as the Awassi Express, is set to arrive in port on Saturday before heading to Tianjin, China, with up to 10,000 cattle aboard.

Several protesters plan to mark its arrival, its first return to Napier since 64,000 sheep from Australia suffered heat stress while aboard the Awassi Express. About 2400 sheep died en route to the Middle East in August 2017. Live export company Emanuel Exports was subsequently charged with breaching animal welfare laws and lost its live export licence in Australia.

Safe chief executive Debra Ashton​ said no animals should be exported, especially not on this ship.

The Labour Government banned the live sea exports of sheep in 2003 and New Zealand has not exported livestock for slaughter since 2008. Last year, the New Zealand government announced a ban to end the practice of live exports by the end of April 2023.

Data from the Ministry of Primary Industries shows 134,722 cattle were exported by sea last year, all to China, with 12 of the 21 ships docking in Napier.

Compared with 109,921 in 2020 and 39,269 in 2019, Ashton said cattle were being shipped to China in “record numbers”.

“This ship has a history of suffering. It’s bad enough that the live export trade has grown over the past year, while the trade is meant to be winding down. But at the very least, death ships like this should not be used.”

A Chinese state-owned enterprise has been lobbying the Government to allow live exports from Aotearoa to continue, but Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor confirmed the Government will continue with its plans to ban livestock exports by sea from April 30 next year.

Ashton said she was pleased to see the minister wasn’t bowing to pressure from lobbyists but still hoped to see a “material reduction” in the numbers of cattle being exported if the industry was to be phased out in over a year.

Napier resident Caz Pettersson​ has organised almost a dozen protests over live export ships arriving in the city, describing the 2017 incident involving the Awassi Express as “really, really horrendous”.

She understood the ship, now named Anna Marra, had capacity to carry 17,000 sheep and expected there to be a minimum of 8000 cattle loaded.

“It’s supposed to be winding down, but it's winding up,” she said.

“Sometimes it feels fruitless, but we can't do nothing. We want to let the public know about it.”

Ministry of Primary Industries manager of animal health and exports Carolyn Guy​ said the vessel would depart only once MPI veterinarians were fully satisfied with the loading and welfare of the animals on board, and the Animal Welfare Export Certificate had been issued.

She was aware of the previous “mortality event” and said following an investigation, Australia’s Department of Agriculture and Water Resources was satisfied with the vessel’s performance in relation to this incident.

The Ministry had also carried out its own risk assessment for this export and was satisfied the exporter had the required measures in place to mitigate animal welfare risks, Guy said. New requirements had also been brought in to help manage animal welfare risks, including new minimum body condition scores and weights.

The Anna Marra will arrive in Napier on Saturday evening and will depart on Tuesday.