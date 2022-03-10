Man found dead in Hawke's Bay stream identified, police investigation continues

A police investigation is under way after a man's body was found in the Karamu Stream, in Havelock North.

Police inquiries into the unexplained death of a man whose body was found in a Hawke’s Bay stream earlier this week continue.

They arrived at the scene near Panckhurst St just before 11.30am on Monday, after the body was discovered in Karamu Stream in Havelock North.

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene​ earlier said an investigation into the unexplained death was under way. An autopsy was undertaken on Tuesday to establish cause of death.

Police had identified the man, a local, and were in touch with his family, a spokeswoman confirmed on Thursday.

Police are yet to formally release the name.

“Police are continuing with wider inquiries into what led to the man's death, which is still currently being treated as unexplained,” the spokeswoman said.

Anyone who may have information that could help the investigation team should call 105 or report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.