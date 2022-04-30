Debt, distrust and deadlock: How peace at an idyllic eco-village was shattered

It looked idyllic.

This patch of flat fertile land bounded by a stream and low hills, a 20-minute drive inland from Wairoa – an hour and 20-minute drive south of Gisborne.

The picturesque valley was the chosen site for a self-reliant eco-village of like-minded people wanting to live sustainable, creative and fulfilling lives.

To be known as Kotare Village, it was conceived by respected gurus of the permaculture movement, Bob Corker, his wife Kay Baxter, and their charitable trust, the Koanga Institute.

STUFF Founders and settlers of Kotare Village are in a legal battle.

It attracted plenty of interest, largely among well-educated professionals from diverse fields. But when the buyers became concerned about a lack of any development, the peace was shattered.

There have been ongoing claims and counter-claims about the financial position of the trust running the project, legal challenges and a general breakdown of the relationship between the parties.

The institute, founded on Corker’s farm north of Auckland in 1980, collects and stores heritage vegetable and fruit seeds and runs workshops and educational courses. It moved its headquarters to Kotare in 2011.

Corker and Baxter planned to strengthen the Koanga Institute and put it “at the centre of the transformation encompassed in Kotare village”.

They made 24 to 28 sections of 400m2 to 2000m2 available for lease. Anyone purchasing a lease became a member of the Kotare Community Land Trust (KCLT).

SUPPLIED Matteo Garbagnati, Gabriela Kopacikova (and their son Leo) with fellow Kotare Village leaseholder Carolyn Campbell.

Land trust model appeals

A community land trust is a model of affordable housing and community development. It’s a non-profit corporation that holds the land on which members lease sites and develop a community. They began in the US in the 1960s and there are now hundreds throughout North America, Europe and the UK.

Land trust structures vary, but usually they are governed by three parties to represent interests of all involved; the residents, the leasees, and a third group typically consisting of professionals like bankers, lawyers or planners, who provide expert advice the trust.

Each has a third share of a governing board.

Importantly, and unfortunately for reasons that will become apparent, the KCLT consisted of just two parties – one representing the leasees, and one representing the Koanga Institute.

At Kotare, those joining the village leased a site on which to build a house and gardens. They’d have access to community areas, reserves and walking tracks, an opportunity to lease or license other resources within the farm, and to participate in co-operative economic development.

Leases went for between $59,000 and $99,000. They ran for 34 years and would be renewed every 10 years thereafter, essentially making them perpetual.

SUPPLIED The pale green sections are those belonging to the Koanga Institute.

The proposal drew interest and attracted a group of largely well-educated professionals from diverse fields.

A total of 15 leased sites were purchased, with proceeds paid to the trust.

Some learned of the village through word of mouth. Others heard about it when attending Koanga workshops, and others found it through a link on the Koanga website.

The ‘pioneers’

The first lot of buyers became known as “the pioneers”. They were the first of what was to be a 150-strong community.

Among them was Matteo Garbagnati, an Auckland-based architect who heard about the village through the permaculture network and while he was learning about intentional communities.

In 2017 Garbagnati and his partner, Gabriela Kopacikova, also an architect, began looking for an alternative way of living. They had joined other families in looking to start a co-housing development in Auckland, but soon worked out the lack of space and the cost would be prohibitive.

“When we heard about Kotare it sounded very much like they’d already done a lot of the work we were trying to do, such as setting up a legal structure and finding land. It ticked quite a few boxes we liked. We weren’t looking to go rural, but we decided to give it a try,” he says.

Like others, Garbagnati and Kopacikova travelled down to the site for a weekend hui involving an introduction and presentation on what was planned.

“We liked it, a lot, so signed up and paid for a lease. With our knowledge of permaculture and organics we were well aware of who Bob and Kay were and of the Koanga Institute. They had a very good reputation,” he says.

SUPPLIED French-Canadian reading recovery teacher Renee Morin is Kotare Village leaseholder.

“We wanted to live in a community. If you live in a city or town you have a lot of houses around you but don’t necessarily know the people around. We also wanted to live lighter and simpler on the planet.”

The couple paid $79,000 for their lease and began making weekend trips while building a tiny house on the site. They moved permanently in early 2019, intending to live in it until they’d built a larger house nearby.

Renee Morin is another pioneer. The French-Canadian reading recovery teacher had been living in Auckland for 11 years. She is a keen gardener and learned of the village through her membership of the Koanga Institute.

“I just really got attracted by the idea of living in an eco-village and with the leaders in organic gardening, living in a community of like-minded people,” she says.

Morin also attended a weekend hui at the site.

“They gave us this wonderful tour, showing us the land. It was all wrapped in such a way that sounded so good. Of course, I and the others trusted these people. So I bought my piece of land, took a year off work, bought a little house truck and I moved in,” she said.

Anne Hurly, a doctor based in Auckland, had been a long-time supporter of the Koanga Institute.

“I bought their seeds and got the newsletters and everything like that. They were promoting the place in their newsletters with a link through to the website. It sort of all sounded very good when you spoke to them and went along to the hui,” she says.

SUPPLIED Kotare Village is in an idyllic setting bounded by a stream and low hills, a 20-minute drive inland from Wairoa, an hour and 20-minute drive south of Gisborne.

“This wasn’t going to be some little hippy commune with everyone living in sacks and tents ... this was going to be a proper village. The people involved were from all sorts of professions. This eco-greenie thing is not just about hippies anymore. It’s mainstream.”

The involvement of Koanga was a major draw for Hurly. It was registered as a charity and had a “very big reputation”.

“You expect a charity to be above board, of course.”

Carolyn Campbell was living in Whakatane when she heard about Kotare through friends.

She bought a lease a month after attending a weekend hui in 2015.

Picasa/Whangarei Leader Kay Baxter, pictured, and her husband, Bob Corker, are trustees of the Koanga Institute. (File photo)

Carolyn employed a contractor to build a house, which is part-completed. She now works in Wairoa.

“I trusted that it was what people said it was and would operate in the way they said. You believe these people because they’re doing good work at Koanga. All that trust has been destroyed now,” she says.

What went wrong?

In early 2018, concerned at the dearth of any development occurring, the villagers decided to take a closer look at the trust’s finances. They discovered it had run out of money and was unable to pay its bills. Worse still, the trust was actually in debt to the tune of nearly $400,000.

The villagers discovered Koanga had paid just $150,000 to the trust for 3.87ha of land (or $3.90/m2), including the only liveable house with all weather road access, while they, the leaseholders, had paid a combined total of $1,266,500 and got 1.75ha of bare land (or $72.40/m2).

They were stunned.

The money that had gone to KCLT was supposed to have gone towards developing the village, creating the roads and infrastructure such as a commercial kitchen and ablution blocks. Apart from water reticulation and fibre internet cables to each site – installed using volunteer labour – little else has eventuated, the villagers say.

Things became heated between Bob Corker and Kay Baxter and the villagers. Questions were going unanswered, accusations were made.

Numerous meetings in which solutions were sought achieved nothing.

It quickly became apparent to the villagers the structure of the trust meant they would never be in a position to fix what had gone wrong.

SUPPLIED Kotare Village in northern Hawke's Bay. The proposal drew interest and attracted a group of largely well-educated professionals from diverse fields.

The trust had been set up so the Koanga Institute would have 50 per cent of voting power – meaning it could effectively veto anything the villagers wanted to do.

Corker and Baxter, who were similarly unhappy with the arrangement, resigned from the trust in November 2018, citing “abuse, harassment and false allegations against them”.

They said the villagers had denigrated them and deliberately failed to comply with KCLT’s constitution.

The villagers were aided in large part by one of their members, Wendy Booyens, a business analyst who moved from Auckland with husband Joe to live in the village.

Booyens and the villagers began investigating matters. What they discovered left them flabbergasted and in June 2019 they wrote to the then Attorney-General David Parker and requested an investigation of the trust as a matter of “extreme urgency”.

Claims and counter-claims

The villagers told Parker they’d discovered they were the fourth cycle of residents at the village and that much of the money they had put into Kotare had been used to pay debt incurred by a company behind the earlier village, Woodend Ventures Ltd. Corker was managing director and a shareholder of that company.

The villagers had been told nothing about the former attempts to start the village, they told Parker.

They said when Woodend was wound up and its assets transferred to KCLT, five of the 28 sections at the village with a value of more than $400,000 had been transferred to Corker, Baxter and the Koanga Institute.

They also alleged Corker had invoiced the trust for past wages without any details of the work he had done, and that a private farming company owned by Corker and Baxter had been using trust land for grazing at no charge and without a lease agreement for years.

They alleged mismanagement of finances, reckless spending, failure to manage debt and operating while insolvent and asked Parker to investigate “so that we can be free of the breaches of trust of these people, and the ongoing legacy of harm they leave behind them”.

SUPPLIED The tiny house built by Matteo Garbagnati and Gabriela Kopacikova on their land at Kotare Village.

Parker told the villagers he couldn’t investigate the trust because it wasn’t a charity. An attempt to have the trust registered as a charity in 2015 had been refused by Charities Services because its purposes were not considered to be exclusively charitable.

Relations between the parties reached a low point in December 2019. The villagers informed the Koanga Institute that KCLT had cancelled its lease, changed locks on the house belonging to the institute, and chained gates.

It meant Koanga trustees were locked out of the house for about five days, until matters settled and new keys were handed over.

Within days of being locked out, Corker, Baxter and the other Koanga Institute trustee, Peter Alexander, (owner of Chantal Foods) went to the High Court seeking to put the trust into liquidation. They wanted the land to be sold and proceeds divided equally.

They said the villagers had acted in bad faith, had been dishonest, and had caused financial loss.

The villagers rejected the claims and filed a counter-claim.

They allege the trust had been formed primarily as a means for Corker to raise funds to avoid the insolvency of Woodend Ventures, and that the price the trust paid for the land, $753,000, was based on the amount owed by Woodend, not the value of the land, which had a rateable value at the time of around $450,000.

In total, the Koanga Institute trustees had received $998,406 from 16 couples or individuals for leases.

Financial review raises serious questions

In the early part of 2020 the villagers invited Corker, Baxter and Koanga Institute to jointly instruct forensic accountants to undertake an independent examination of KCLT’s financial dealings.

When that invitation was declined, the villagers engaged Crowe NZ Audit Partnership to undertake a review of the trust and related activities, without Corker, Baxter and Koanga Institute’s participation.

The review, completed in July 2020, raised some serious questions.

“The structure of the entire arrangement raises many concerns given the highly interrelated nature of the entities and parties involved,” it stated.

The report said the fact Corker controlled Woodend and was a trustee of both Koanga and the village trust meant he “was involved and could significantly influence the decisions made throughout the entire process”.

It noted several costs incurred by Koanga and Woodend had been paid for by the village trust, and that in the period up to March 2016 the trust had taken on debt in the form of loans from members to the tune of $389,085 – none of which had been documented or authorised by trustees.

The report also said the Koanga Institute trustees were not meeting their duties required of a charity under the Charities Act and found evidence of “significant conflicts of interest” that had not been managed.

“Trustees have a number of legal duties and responsibilities.There is little evidence that those duties and responsibilities have been appropriately met (in regard to trustees of KCLT) and legal advice should be sought as to whether breaches of duties and responsibilities have occurred,” the report concluded.

SUPPLIED Garbagnati and Kopacikova go back up to their tiny house every now and then, and still hold hope of one day building their house on the site.

Koanga Institute launches legal action

The Koanga Institute (which in the latest financial reports received $475,000 in gifts and donations) applied to have the villagers counter-claim struck out. Justice Francis Cooke heard the application in the High Court at Napier on February 2 last year.

Justice Cooke accepted there was a basis for the villagers claims under the Fair Trading Act and that the claims could not be struck out. He did, however, say the claims could not be made on a representative basis, and must be pursued on an individual basis. He told the villagers they had to file an amended statement of counterclaim within 20 working days. Because the villagers had been substantially successful they were awarded costs.

The amended statement of defence and counterclaim was filed with the court in March last year. That was followed a month later with Koanga filing a statement in reply to the counterclaims, in which they were denied.

The parties tried mediation, but nothing of note was achieved. Koanga offered to buy out the five villagers who had taken the legal action against them, but that was declined. Other offers, by both sides, have been made in a bid to settle since the hearing, but to date the deadlock remains.

The legal fight has been a costly exercise for all concerned.

Justice Francis Cooke accepted there was a basis for the villagers claims under the Fair Trading Act. (File photo)

The matter was down for a callover hearing in April 2022, but was put off for another three months because Koanga said it was looking to find funds to buy most of the villagers out and to settle debts.

Where to now?

While some villagers were happy to be bought out, others were not.

Some wish to remain. Among those are Garbagnati and Kopacikova and Campbell.

Garbagnati and Kopacikova had a son, Leo, in mid-2020. They moved to a house in Wairoa in March 2021.

They go back up to their tiny house every now and then, and still hold hope of one day building their house on the site.

“We’re still attracted to the potential the village holds, and being part of developing that. But as it stands, we’re not sure what the future holds. We’ve been in deadlock for a long time now. It’s hard to see how we can get around that with Bob and Kay still involved,” Garbagnati said.

Campbell still lives in a caravan at the site and sees Corker and Baxter on the land occasionally.

“I have a beautiful site here. I’m building a house, and I’m happy with that, but we do need to sort the governance out and the money that is missing. I just want the village to open up again,” she says.

Morin, who now lives in Wairoa where she works as a part-time teacher, says she could never return to live at the site, despite having a tiny house on her lease block.

“It's still there. It’s beautiful, but I couldn’t live there. It’s toxic.”

Hurly, who also now lives and works in Wairoa, thinks it unlikely she will ever return to live at the village.

“I just can’t see a future tied up with those people. Unless Bob and Kay packed their bags and moved out absolutely and completely and left everyone alone, I won’t be back,” she says.

Koanga vows to ‘vigorously defend’ allegations

Lawyer Jol Bates, responding on behalf of Corker and Koanga, says allegations and claims raised by the villagers are being “vigorously defended”, and it was for the High Court to hear and make determinations.

“My clients see that little is to be gained by rehearsing in public through trial by media the various factual and legal positions they have in their defence,” he says.

His clients were endeavouring to put together a new proposal for “full and final settlement of all matters in dispute”.

The court adjournment had been proposed for the purpose of exploring settlement, to avoid costs, Bates said.

“It is disappointing in that in this context there are apparently some who wish to continue making disparaging comments about my clients when there are efforts to resolve all matters and ultimately the allegations are still before the court to determine the merits of if a settlement is not achieved,” he said.

Bates said the Crowe report was not an audit, not independent and “none of our clients were spoken to in the course of its preparation, and nor were they provided with the material fed to Crowe”.

“In short, the authors of this untested document are merely borrowing the watch of the counterclaimants to tell them the time”.

The Koanga Institute continues operating at Kotare, with Corker and Baxter living on the site. Two or three villagers, including Campbell, are living on their leased sections, another two or three live there occasionally. The other sites, most of which have some form of liveable structures on them, are vacant, though a couple are leased to Koanga Institute employees.

It’s a far cry from what was to have been, according to Corker and Baxter’s promotional material, “a shared dream of embracing a regenerative future through independent village living, local economies and co-evolution”.