French family fighting to stay in New Zealand granted residency

Julien Debord, owner of the Cafe Tennyson + Bistro in Napier, has been granted residency. (File photo)

A French family told they might have to leave New Zealand because their business had not met visa performance standards have been granted residency.

Last month Julien Debord, his wife Sophie and their two young children were told by Immigration New Zealand (INZ) that they wouldn’t get visas because their business, Cafe Tennyson, hadn’t met revenue and staff targets set before the pandemic.

The family announced their residency application had been accepted via their cafe’s social media page on Friday evening.

“There isn’t enough emojis to express how we all feel,” they said in a post offering their thanks to those who had supported them.

“And there will never be enough thanks to everyone who supported us, customers, staff, suppliers, friends, family, businesses… and the more than 7k signatures we got on the petition, which made a big difference.”

Special thanks were made to Napier City and local woman Kathryn McGarvey who began a petition that was signed by more than 7308 people and presented to Parliament.

The family arrived in New Zealand in late 2018 looking to buy and run a Napier café under an Entrepreneur Work Visa.

SUPPLIED Green MP Dr. Elizabeth Kerekere, Napier resident Kathryn McGarvey, and Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise with the petition started by McGarvey in support of the Debord family, who run the Tennyson Cafe in Napier. (File photo)

That type of visa requires holders to provide a detailed business plan showing benefits to New Zealand through revenue and employment. If the plan meets projections the holder can apply for residence. The Debords' plan aimed for 20 per cent revenue increases annually for three years.

The family’s first year in Cafe Tennyson and Bistro did not go as well as hoped, but the year ended March 2020 was much better and boded well. But then the pandemic hit.

