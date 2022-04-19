Police investigating report of man chasing teen girl in Havelock North

A teenager was allegedly followed by a man driving a light blue older car along Te Mata Rd in Havelock North about 2.30pm on Monday. (File photo)

Police are investigating a report that a teenager was followed then chased by a man in Hawke’s Bay.

The girl was allegedly followed by a man driving a light blue older car along Te Mata Rd in Havelock North about 2.30pm on Monday.

The car stopped outside Hereworth School, then the man got out of the car and began chasing the teen eastward along Te Mata Rd.

The man was described as having long hair and with a big dog in the car.

Police were called and are making enquiries in order to locate the man.