Investigation ongoing after human skull found on Gisborne beach

A police investigation into a human skull which washed ashore near Gisborne earlier in April is ongoing.

The skull was found on the beach at Tatapouri, 14km north of Gisborne, on the afternoon of April 5.

Police at the time said the skull was not believed to be pre-European and it was being assessed by pathologists.

Detective Sergeant Brent Griffiths​, of the Tairāwhiti area criminal investigation bureau, said inquiries to establish the identity and origin of the skull were ongoing and expected to “take some time”.

“Police continue to liaise closely with the forensic pathologist and other experts during this process.”