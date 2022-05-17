Hawke's Bay Hospital ward in lockdown to prevent spread of norovirus

The 38-bed Assessment, Treatment and Rehabilitation Unit at Hawke’s Bay Hospital has been put into lockdown.

A ward at Hawke’s Bay Hospital has been placed in lockdown to prevent the spread of Norovirus, a highly contagious gastro-bug.

Noroviruses are a group of viruses that are a common cause of gastro-enteritis (tummy bugs) that are frequently circulating in the community.

The Hawke’s Bay District Health Board announced via a statement on Tuesday that eight patients and seven members of staff had come down with the virus.

As a result, the 38-bed Assessment, Treatment and Rehabilitation Unit (AT&R) had been put into lockdown as a precautionary measure to keep patients and staff safe by preventing the virus spreading through the hospital.

Noroviruses are transmitted from person-to-person and via contaminated water and food.

Chief Medical and Dental Officer Dr Robin Whyman said no other patients or ward staff were affected at this stage and hospital staff were remaining vigilant to keep it contained

“Strict infection, prevention and control measures are in place and the AT&R ward is closed to visitors and will not be admitting any patients until further notice.”

Anyone with any kind of stomach bug or flu-like symptoms was asked to stay away from visiting family or friends in hospital.

“People attending the hospital for care can be assured that the strict infection, prevention and control measures ensure their safety, but waiting times may be extended as a result of the pressure on the hospital system.”

Symptoms often begin suddenly and include vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach aches, though people may also have a fever, chills, headache, and muscle aches.

People can become infected in several ways, including eating food or drinking liquids that are contaminated with norovirus, touching surfaces or objects contaminated with norovirus and then placing their hand in their mouth (e.g. taps, towels, utensils), or having direct contact with another person who is sick (for example, when caring for someone, or sharing foods or eating utensils).

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones is urging vigilance with three early childhood centres in Hawke's Bay reporting gastro-type illness in recent days.

Meanwhile, Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said while public health had not received any confirmed reports of norovirus in the community, it had been made aware a gastro bug had been circulating among three early childhood centres in Napier and Hastings.

“We are providing advice and support to these centres.”

Jones said it was important for anyone with nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea or stomach cramps to stay away from work or school for 48 hours after symptoms disappeared, to help prevent the spread of these bugs.

“If symptoms don’t get better, or if people are becoming dehydrated they should seek medical attention,” he said.