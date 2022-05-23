Hawke's Bay Hospital ward reopens after gastro-bug outbreak

Hawke's Bay Hospital’s Assessment, Treatment and Rehabilitation ward has reopened following a gastro-bug outbreak last week. (File photo)

A Hawke’s Bay Hospital ward put into lockdown last week due to a gastro-bug outbreak has reopened.

The hospital’s Assessment, Treatment and Rehabilitation (AT&R) ward was put into lockdown on Tuesday after eight patients and seven members of staff came down with the highly contagious gastro-bug, norovirus.

It was also reported that a vomiting and diarrhoea bug had been circulating six childcare centres and one school across the region.

Strict infection, prevention and control measures were put in place and no new cases had been reported since Thursdayhealth officials said in a statement on Monday.

The hospital ward underwent a deep clean before reopening on Monday afternoon.

People were reminded to follow good hand hygiene and stay home if sick and without diarrhoea for 48 hours. Cleaning household items was also important to prevent bugs spreading.

Health officials said anyone at home with vomiting and diarrhoea needed to keep hydrated, and if symptoms persisted, call their family doctor or Healthline on 0800-611-116 for medical advice.