Police have named the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash near Hastings.

Myrah Bolten​, 20, from Hastings, died after the crash on Railway Rd South, on the morning of Saturday, May 14.

Police released her name via a statement on Monday, offering their sympathies to her family and friends.

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the crash were ongoing.