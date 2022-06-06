Hastings and Napier: Investment in growth and vibrancy 'extending the narrative'

Hastings, left, and Napier: Two very different cities in Hawke’s Bay each undergoing significant changes.

Hastings has undergone a massive revitalisation with more than $100 million of public and private investment in the redevelopment of its heritage buildings and other improvements in recent years. Meanwhile, the loss of international tourists has seen the streets of neighbouring Napier less busy. Gianina Schwanecke explores the relationship between the two Hawke’s Bay cities and how one’s growth might impact the vibrancy of the other.

Home to a similar number of art deco buildings as Napier, Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst​ says raising the profile of the city’s character architecture had been a priority, pointing to refurbishment of the Hastings Opera House and Municipal Building.

Revitalisation projects have included street upgrades, creating pocket parks and upgrading green spaces with outdoor seating and eating areas, which had encouraged new businesses to invest in Hastings.

“We’re creating a beautiful, safe, vibrant city with funky green spaces, art and culture, where people want to live, shop, dine out and attend events,” she said.

Hawke's Bay Tourism/Supplied Significant investments has helped revitalise much of Hastings in recent years. (File photo)

The council’s vibrancy strategy also led to altered planning rules to enable development of residential apartments within the central city. “People create the vibrancy and the buzz.”

Hazlehurst said Hastings was the “engine room” of the region’s economy.

The city had a goodrelationship with its neighbouring Napier council, often collaborating on regional initiatives and strategies. Both cities contributed to bringing people to Hawke’s Bay.

“Having said that, Hastings and Napier have individual, unique characteristics and identities,” she said.

Figures from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s TECT (Tourism Electronic Card Transactions) show visitor spend in the Hastings District was up 9.3% on the 12 months from March 2021 at $173.4 million.

The data showed Hastings was seeing both a return of visitors and significant growth, said Hawke’s Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton​. “As destinations grow and develop, they inevitably cultivate new and renewed appeal among visitors, and given Hastings’ recent development it is no surprise that they are seeing significant growth.”

Hastings had undergone a “substantial lift” in its arts and culture landscape, which included increased recognition and promotion of its own art deco buildings. This had also reinvigorated the city’s food and wine offering within Heretaunga St East and the Tribune Precinct.

John Cowpland/Stuff Sarah Mitchell, of Harvest Deli and Teresa in Napier, says the city’s streets are often quiet in the afternoon. (File photo)

Despite recording growth (up 7.4% at $197.6m of visitor spend over the same period), Napier was slightly behind in year-on-year percentage increase which Saxton attributed to the absence of cruise and business event travel.

When opening Napier’s only bar and deli combo (Teresa and Harvest Deli), Sarah Mitchell​ said she and partner Andrea Marseglia​ compared the two cities’ populations before deciding they could fill a gap in Napier.

While Napier had a really nice daytime vibe, she said the streets emptied after 4.30pm. “It’s super quiet. It’s a bit of a ghost town.”

Things were starting to pick up though. Mitchell said people were pushing to “reactivate” the city and spruce up underutilised public spaces such as the alley which ran behind the back of Emerson and Tennyson streets.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Visitor spend in Napier is up, though not at the same rate as in neighbouring Hastings. Local tourism leaders have attributed this largely to the lack of cruise and business event tourism.

Pip Thompson, lives in Hastings but works in Napier as general manager of the city’s business association. “They’re such different cities that they complement each other.”

She points out Napier has the airport though. And the port. And the sea.

Napier was best-known though for its art deco architecture, especially with the walking and vintage car tours, praising the clever people from the 1930s who had helped reshape the city. Hastings was the “cherry on top” and increasingly part of the iconic art deco festival. “People come to Napier to see art deco.”

The city’s compact layout made it more family-friendly, with lots of day-time activities. Of Napier’s nightlife, she said the city centre featured vibrant bars and restaurants. Though it wasn’t a “party zone”, people looking for late nights had the suburb of Ahuriri.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff The Napier suburb of Ahuriri is where the city’s nightlife scene takes shape.

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise said the two cities had different things to offer and a “very complementary and collaborative” relationship. That meant they could deliver more than they would as “stand-alone cities” and attract people to the region.

Wise said people and businesses were attracted to cities with a “strong sense of place”, with Napier’s internationally recognised art deco history an important part of its identity.

“Art deco came out of a sense of what was possible in the modern age, it was cutting-edge and contemporary, so those values are certainly still very valid and alive in Napier. It looks like heritage buildings but the vibe it carries with it is very future-focused and innovative.”

Future-proofing efforts were focused on making the city more resilient to climate change and sea level rise, and prioritising Napier’s infrastructure. “A lot of resource is going into what you can’t see, because as much as revitalisation is important, it’s actually more important to make sure infrastructure is working well and is able to handle environmental changes as well as population and economic growth.”

SUPPLIED Napier mayor Kirsten Wise says the city’s art deco heritage is a core part of its identity and is helping shape how it goes forward. (File pic)

Wise said it had been great to watch what Hastings had done to turn their city around. She said redeveloping Napier’s library and civic precinct would be “transformative” creating a vibrant central hub. “We have beautiful architecture obviously and that gives us a rich backdrop with which to do activation projects, what’s next is looking at those spaces between, those alleys and laneways that are full of potential.”

Saxton said visitors to Hawke’s Bay, came not for a singular city or town. “It is often the personalities of our two major cities, and their differences, that makes a weekend in Hawke’s Bay so immersive and interesting.”

The evolution of those personalities encouraged visitors to stay longer and return once more. While Napier had historically been the “art deco darling of Hawke’s Bay”, and Hastings had drawn visitors for its food and wine scene, Saxton said the two cities were “extending their narratives”.