Renowned master carver Hugh Tareha a 'gentle giant' who loved to dance

Pieces of Hugh Tareha remain in the many wooden sculptures and carvings he’s left behind across Hawke’s Bay and beyond.

The renowned master Māori carver, a descendent of Chief Tareha Te Moananui​, died unexpectedly late last week.

Born in 1960, Tareha (Ngāti Parau) was a long-time resident at the Waiohiki Creative Arts Village where his absence was already being keenly felt.

Brother-in-law Denis O’Reilly​, who is married to Tareha’s sister Taape​, said they had lived “only a paddock away from each other” on the papakainga site.

The “resident carver” of the village, Tareha’s love of art was apparent from a young age when he would take his sketchbook to town and draw all the Māori art deco motifs. “He was described as the indigenous carver of Ahuriri. He never formally trained at any carving school. It just came out of him,” O’Reilly said.

He started carving in the 1980s after being surrounded by fellow Māori artists like carver, designer and educator Jacob Scott (Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Arawa, Ngāti Raukawa)​.

Tareha, who would have turned 63 next month, was widely regarded as a specialist in traditional Māori war weaponry like rākau and taiaha, working with indigenous woods like black maire, totara and rimu.

Supplied Hugh Tareha was the resident master Māori carver at Waiohiki Creative Arts Village.

O’Reilly said Tareha’s work was heavily influenced by “communing with ancestors” at Ōtātara​, one of the largest pā sites in Hawke’s Bay. “His strength was in his origination rather than his finishing.”

Tareha would take metaphysical concepts and render them into a physical shape through the chisel. “He’d go and sleep in a pit on Ōtātara and have visions and come back and transfer those into his carvings.”

Tareha’s pou are dotted around the Ahuriri precinct, at the EIT Ōtātara campus, and on Ōtātara itself. His carving of Wiremu Tamihana stands at the entrance to Waiohiki Marae. He also has artwork in places all over the world.

Most recently, he had been working on a commemorative Anzac sculpture of two soldiers out towards Rissington, in rural Hawke’s Bay.

O’Reilly said he had also completed three pou that were still to be erected in October. “There’s unfinished work and there’s finished work that’s yet to be publicly shown.”

John Cowpland/Stuff One of Hugh Tareha’s most recent sculptures includes a large Anzac commemorative piece carved from a 120-year-old redwood tree at Rissington, Hawkes Bay. (File photo)

He said they had given him a “good send off” at his tangihanga on Monday, adding they likely made history by having a salsa in a meeting house to mark Tareha’s other great passion.

O’Reilly said he had no idea how Tareha got into salsa dancing, but he had taken to it with a passion.

The suit he wore while lying in state was one that had been prepared and tailored to him for upcoming dance competition and his ancestral cloak had been moved slightly, so that people could see his dancing shoes.

Hundreds came to pay their respects and O’Reilly said he would be remembered for his “humble and humorous” nature.

“He had a great affinity with people.”

John Gisborne A collaborative piece between clay artist John Gisborne and carver Hugh Tareha.

Clay artist John Gisborne met Tareha after first moving to the village in 2003.

“The fire always brought us together,” he said, adding it was where they would often sit and chat.

The two collaborated on a handful of different pieces, creating moulds out of pieces Tareha had sculpted. He still has one and says he’d never part with it unless the family asked.

He described Tareha as “very organised” in his workshop, where he would shut himself away and listen to music while he worked, tapping away.

“He put himself into each of his pieces.”

Gisborne was sad not to have seen Tareha dancing, having heard the “gentle giant” was a bit of a rule-breaker who moved in his own animated way.

“He’s going to leave a huge hole in the village and already the feeling is different.”