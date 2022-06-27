Ambitious restoration project turning 1400 hectares of pine back into native forest

About 1400-hectares of pine forestry on what was previously known as Pamoa Station, is being returned to native vegetation. (File photo)

From lush podocarp bush where titipounamu and kārearea fly, to steep grazing on Pamoa Station, to pine plantation and back, life at Mangapoike has come full circle.

The Gisborne District Council and mana whenua are working together to transition 1400 hectares of commercial pine back to indigenous forest.

Part of the Waingake Transformation Programme, it aims to provide further protection to Tairāwhiti's city water supply infrastructure while improving biodiversity.

In a part of the country where plantation pine conversions are synonymous with controversy, it is an ambitious project.

Gisborne District Council Harvesting of the commercial pine plantation began in 2018.

Formerly known as Pamoa Station, the land was bought from iwi by council in 1991 as it surrounds the water dams, pipes and the treatment plant where the majority of Tairāwhiti's city water supply comes from.

After being badly damaged by Cyclone Bola the land was planted in pine, but a later report highlighted further risks posed to the water infrastructure by the harvesting process which began in 2018.

Since 2020, council and mana whenua have been working together to establish vegetation cover to stabilise the land and minimise the risk of soil erosion.

The land is adjoined by a lowland podocarp primary forest, protected under a QEII convenant, which Gisborne District Council’s programme manager Amy England described as a “haven for biodiversity”.

“We are lucky in that we have a fabulous source of native seed from a large QEII covenanted forest right on our doorstep. That seed disperses into our harvested areas, and we have excellent natural regeneration happening – thousands of native plants growing themselves,” England said.

Murry Cave/Supplied Seeds are sourced from the adjoining lowland podocarp forest which is protected under a QEII convenant.

Seed collection takes place one to two years ahead of the plants going into the ground (depending on the species), and some years the collection yield is smaller.

“We aim to collect all our seed from within or very close to our planting areas, and if the trees don’t produce much seed one year, then you just have to work with what you can get. That means that any external funding contracts need to be flexible enough to allow for that natural variability, and they need to take into account the long time frames required to get plants ready to go into the ground.”

They’ve started with planting 190,000 mānuka as a “pioneer species” which establishes well and can handle exposure. Another 220,000 mānuka are still to be planted.

CHRIS SKELTON The New Zealand Government is spending $100 million on wilding pine control over the next four years.

England said the biggest challenge had been keeping on top of the wildling pines, which without ongoing control will “easily outcompete” the native plants and result in another pine forest. “We anticipate that each hectare harvested will need to be revisited at least three times over a seven-year period to achieve full control of the emerging pines.”

The scale of the project has also been challenging, with the two needing to ensure contracts for supply were in place and teams were large enough to deliver the work within short timeframe.

Maraetaha chair Bella Hawkins (Ngai Tāmanuhiri) said the programme combined matauranga Māori and science.

“It’s a chance to share our story as Maraetaha Incorporated supported by Ngai Tāmanuhiri on behalf of our shareholders. It’s about creating opportunities where you have layers of biodiversity.”

She said the project highlighted the “value of going back to nature”. “It’s raised our awareness as a community of the benefits when you revert back to native from an exotic planting like what’s been there.”

Gisborne District Council Maraetaha chair Bella Hawkins, with Jada-Shay Pomana, says the project is helping restore mana back to the whenua.

The project has not only raised the mana of the whenua, but it has had cultural and socio-economic benefits, creating full-time employment for 10 kaimahi (workers).

“This is all about how we work together for the whenua, for our whānau and for the future,” Hawkins said.

The partnership with council had also been important, especially considering the longevity of the project.

England agreed the relationship with mana whenua had been key for the project, adding the community response had been really positive. “We are supporting these taonga species. The community feels our environment and biodiversity is really important.”

She said it was a long-term project that would have enduring environmental benefits, including acting as a “carbon sink”.