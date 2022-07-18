Serious crash closes State Highway 5, emergency services en route

The crash believed to involve three vehicles occurred on the Napier-Taupō roiad abotu 11.45am on Tuesday. (File photo)

Emergency services are responding to reports of a three-car crash which has closed State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō.

A police spokesperson confirmed they had been called about the crash involving three vehicles about 11.45am.

She said police had yet to arrive, so information was limited at this stage.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised. Fire and Emergency NZ and St John had also been notified about the crash.

Waka Kotahi NZTA advised motorists the route had been closed between Taupō and Eskdale and asked motorists to avoid the area or delay their journey.

