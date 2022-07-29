Council loses CEO and four senior managers inside four months

Three other Napier City Council directors have tendered their resignation in recent months.

Five senior managers at Napier City Council, including a CEO who’d only been there 18 months, have left the council in as many months.

The exodus has prompted one councillor, Nigel Simpson​, who happens to be running for the Mayoralty in October, to say it was due to the council having a “serious culture and leadership issue”.

That theory has been rejected by current Mayor Kirsten Wise​, who said the council had a ”strong senior leadership team now” and there was a “good working relationship” between staff and elected members.

Departing chief executive Steph Rotarangi​​​, who took the role in February last year, is the latest to announce her resignation on Wednesday.

Supplied Napier City Council chief executive Dr Steph Rotarangi has announced she is stepping down after 18 months.

Her departure comes after four other senior managers also stepped down, including the deputy chief executive and executive director of corporate services who left in June, the director of programme delivery in May and the director of community services in April.

The manager of people and capability manager also left in April after the role was replaced by the establishment of the chief people officer role.

Council communications manager Jess Soutar Barron​ said reasons for the resignations could not be given as they were confidential and related to employment law.

Four of the roles had since been filled, one internally and another via a staff member on 12-month secondment from the regional council.

Stuff Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise says the resignations were due to a combination of factors. (File photo)

Wise​​​, who is seeking re-election, refuted his claims and said it was disappointing a personal decision by Rotarangi had been turned into “electioneering fodder”.

Of the other resignations, Wise said some, like Rotarangi’s, had been for personal reasons, so it was a combination of factors.

Deputy mayor Annette Brosnan​, also felt the timing of Simpson’s comments was closely related to the upcoming election.

She also rejected claims that an indecisive council had made it difficult for council staff to enact their duties, adding “what we’ve been able to achieve in the past three years has been significant”.

The role of acting chief executive would be announced in “due course”.

Rotarangi has given three months’ notice and leaves the position to take up a new role as Deputy Chief Executive at Fire and Emergency NZ.

She replaced former interim chief executive Keith Marshall. The last permanent appointment to the role was Wayne Jack​​.