Honorary Korean Consulate opens in Napier as local population spikes

Jinho Bae and Eunhee Lee have called Napier home for close to seven years since immigrating from Korea.

For Jinho Bae​, moving to Hawke’s Bay is a dream that first began 45 years ago when his father – a ship engineer – first arrived in at Napier Port.

The South Korean welder grew up on tales of his father’s “big adventure story” and always wanted to experience living abroad. He arrived in Christchurch in late 2015, where he hoped to find work as part of the rebuild.

There were fewer opportunities than he expected, so landed a job welding bridge parts in Napier instead. Wife Eunhee​ Lee and their two children followed a year later.

The family is just one of many to call Hawke’s Bay home, with the region’s Korean community having grown from 150 to 600 in recent years – prompting the embassy to appoint an Honorary Consul.

That person, Simon Appleton, is already hard at work. Appleton spent about a decade living in both China, where he completed a Masters of Chinese Law, and South Korea, where he lived for three years.

John Cowpland/Stuff Simon Appleton, the recently appointed Honorary Consul for the Republic of Korea in Hawke's Bay.

Originally from Hawke’s Bay, he initially settled in Ōpōtiki in the Bay of Plenty upon his return to New Zealand in 2011 – a big cultural shock.

He worked with local councils to develop Asian strategies and relationships before setting up his own company, Eastern Bridge, in Napier in 2014.

In 2018, Appleton became director of New Zealand Korea Business council before being accredited as the Honorary Consul by then-Ambassador Sang-jin Lee​ in May this year.

Compared to other countries he worked with – like China, Japan and Vietnam – South Korea still seemed relatively unknown to many Kiwis, he said. New Zealand has about 40 sister-city relationships in Japan and just four with South Korea.

The country’s successful “soft power” diplomacy approach through the populating of Korean culture – food, music, media, fashion – had helped with this.

John Cowpland/Stuff Hawke’s Bay’s growing Korean community prompted the Republic of Korea Embassy to open a diplomatic posting in Napier.

While most South Koreans moved to Auckland and Christchurch, Hawke’s Bay had seen “really substantial growth” as many looked for a lifestyle change, he said.

There were still challenges though, including around isolation, language barriers and underlying racism.

Appleton sees his role as being an in-person “point of contact” for the embassy and supporting local Koreans, be that relating to medical, legal or other travel and political matter. He also hopes to develop a sister city relationship for Hawke’s Bay with another Korean province.

Both Bae and Lee were pleased to have a local consulate as Wellington was quite far away.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Though there were some challenges, both love their new home and say the experience has changed their outlook on life.

Having spent a decade working as a welder in a shipyard at Mokpo port​, near Gwangju​ – an “average-sized city” of 1.5 million in the southwest of Gyeonggi Province​ – Bae spoke very little English before arriving.

He found everything “new and exciting”, but said it was a challenge for the family.

Lee said she had a “hard time” as everything was different, but things improved as the family’s language grasp grew and they found the Hawke’s Bay Korean community and friends through their church.

Lee said it filled her with feelings of “warmth and humility” when people treated them like a neighbour and friend.

Supplied The family’s two children are over in Korea but plan to return to New Zealand later this year, with the family eagerly waiting to hear back about their residency application.

Their two children, who graduated from Taradale High School​, now “love this country”. While both now are in Korea, they will return to New Zealand later this year.

The family is awaiting the outcome of their residency application and Bae hopes to travel more around New Zealand to see some of the bridges he has helped contribute to.

Consular matters

Some countries don’t have diplomatic postings in New Zealand, instead referring people to the nearest embassy in countries like Australia and Japan.

However, most that do are based in Wellington or Auckland, some with secondary postings in Christchurch, or in the case of Fiji and Italy, Dunedin.

The Honorary Korean Consulate is the third such to open in Hawke’s Bay, which is also home to Honorary Consuls for Spain and France.

The Consulate for the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg – the country’s only diplomatic posting in New Zealand – is located in Wānaka – because if you’re going to be sent halfway across the world, why not choose somewhere scenic.