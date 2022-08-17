Napier City Council chief executive hasn't returned since resignation announced

Napier City Council chief executive has not been in the office since announcing her resignation in late-July, and will not return to the role.

Stephanie Rotarangi, who was appointed to the role on February 9, 2021, has not been in the office since her resignation was announced late last month.

On July 27, the council issued a press release saying Rotarangi had resigned after 18 months in the role and had accepted a role as deputy chief executive at Fire and Emergency NZ.

Her departure followed the resignation of four senior managers over the previous five months.

READ MORE:

* Council loses CEO and four senior managers inside four months

* Homelessness in Napier on the up since pandemic, report to council finds

* Destruction of council buildings to begin five years after being abandoned



“While my time as Napier City Council’s chief executive has been relatively short, I am proud of what our organisation has collectively achieved in this time,” Rotarangi said at the time.

According to public reports, the person who holds the role of Napier City Council chief executive is paid more than $350,000 a year.

On Wednesday, council spokesperson Jess Soutar Barron said Rotarangi “has elected to take extended leave until the end of her notice period at the end of October”.

Former Napier City Council chief executive Wayne Jack oversaw a string of controversial initiatives before leaving in March 2020.

Last Thursday, Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise and the 12 councillors met in an emergency meeting, held with the public excluded.

Following the public excluded session it was announced that the council’s executive director infrastructure services Debra Stewart would take the role of acting chief executive for the period of 7am Monday, August 15, until 8am Monday, September 12.

Rotarangi, who was previously the deputy commissioner of Emergency Management Victoria, could not be reached for comment.

She replaced the council’s interim chief executive Keith Marshall who filled-in, following the resignation and $315,000 pay out of Wayne Jack, who oversaw a string of controversial and failed initiatives.

Rotarangi joined a council facing numerous challenges around its three waters infrastructure, all of which are aged and in need of repair; as well as controversies over the placement of a new city swimming complex and the restoration of the city’s library and war memorial.