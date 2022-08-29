Hawke's Bay Art Festival promises varied lineup of shows and performers

The Air Between Us, an outdoor aerial dance event will transform Napier and Hastings as part of the Nuit Blanche series of the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival

With 65 shows, this year’s Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival aims to offer something for everyone.

The festival, now in its 8th year, offers a varied two-week programme across a range of arts forms, including theatre, music, dance, opera, comedy, family events, visual arts and a weekend of literary events.

Festival director Pitsch Leiser described this year’s theme as having been inspired by the Māori whakatauki (proverb) – Whiria te tāngata ​– meaning to weave people together.

“This is a festival to bring us all back together in celebration of our community, the arts and our humanity,” he said.

Charlotte Anderson/Supplied This year's Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival has been inspired by the work of local weavers.

The festival opens with a spotlight on the craft of local Ngāti Kahungunu weavers as part of the Whiria collection to be shown in the ballroom of the recently refurbished Municipal Buildings in Hastings, which reopened to the public earlier this month.

Inspired by a local weaving group, Leiser felt there was a connection in how the festival weaved together different stories and brought people together.

Charlotte Anderson Twenty Hawke's Bay artists have adorned fibreglass apples for the Big Apple Project, a public art trail in Hastings.

He said he couldn’t wait to share in the festival which would “free your heart and feed your soul”.

The musical line-up includes performances by the likes of Frazey Ford, the Quiet Revolution, Don McGlashan and Rebel, as well as special performance from Grammy-winning Iraqi-American composer and oud player, Rahim Alhaj alongside the New Zealand String Quartet.

Supplied Grammy-winning Iraqi-American composer and oud player Rahim Alhaj will play alongside the New Zealand String Quartet as part of the festival.

Mahler’s Symphony No.2 - The Resurrection Symphony presented by Festival Opera and a show celebrating the unique career and work of Dame Malvina are also set to be highlights.

The Napier arts quarter will also come alive as part of the Nuit Blanche – Art After Dark series.

Those in Hastings will be invited to learn more about its horticultural history through walking The Big Apple Project.

This year’s festival also includes the Royal New Zealand Ballet with Tutus on Tour.

Theatre shows include Indian Ink Theatre Company’s Mrs Krishnan’s Party, Roy Ward in Peter Wells’ Hello Darkness, Skin Tight and The Boy Called Piano.

There’ll also be laughs, with comedians Urzila Carlson and Pax Assadi set to perform, alongside others such as circus comedy troupe’s WERK IT.