Truck crash closes State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō

State Highway 5 has been closed following a truck crash, with motorists told to delay their trip or use alternate routes.

The crash which occurred about 3.30pm on Thursday has blocked both lanes of the Napier-Taupō Rd, which is now closed between Taupō and Eskdale.

A police spokesperson said there were no reported injuries in the crash, involving a truck and trailer.

Waka Kotahi NZTA advised motorists to avoid the area or consider delaying their journeys.

Detours are available via Palmerston North or Gisborne but will add up to five hours extra travel time.

