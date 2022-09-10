Body found after woman swept away in river on East Coast

A body has been found in the search for a woman last seen being swept away in the Mangahauini River on the East Coast.

Police had asked the Tokomaru Bay community to look out for the woman, who was swept away on Saturday morning.

Her body was discovered by a member of the public at 1pm, police said.

“Police would like to thank all those who assisted,” a spokesperson said.

Next of kin have been advised but the woman will not be named until formal identification has taken place.