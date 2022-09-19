$17,000 cash, cannabis and synthetic cannabis found during Hawke's Bay search warrant

Police executed a search warrant at a Mahia address last Thursday and found about $17,000 in cash, synthetic cannabis and cannabis.

About $17,000 in cash, 240g of cannabis and 140g of synthetic cannabis were found during a police search warrant at a Hawke’s Bay property last Thursday.

The search at a house in Mahia was part of police’s continued efforts to target unlawful behaviour in Wairoa, police said in a statement.

NZ Police/Supplied A 33-year-old man was arrested as a result and will appear in Gisborne District Court.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on charges related to possession for supply of synthetics and cannabis, police said. He was due to appear in Gisborne District Court on October 7.

“Police are committed to helping protect the Wairoa community from drug harm.

“Individuals involved in this offending profit from the destruction and social harm that drugs cause, with no regard for those they have affected.”