In abrupt turnaround, sales by Hawke's Bay small businesses slide

Sales growth in Hawke’s Bay dropped by 6.9% compared with July the year before, according to new stats from Xero. (File photo)

Sales for small Hawke’s Bay businesses have dropped by close to 7% – the biggest contraction in year-on-year sales of any New Zealand region, according to new statistics.

Figures gathered by Xero during a nationwide roadshow recorded a 6.9% drop in the region’s small business sales for July.

Though the region also saw a rise in jobs (up 7% year-on-year) and wage growth (up 6.6% year-on-year), the data raised concerns about how sustainable it would be for small business owners if sales continue to slump.

In Auckland, sales for small businesses rose 0.2% in this July, Canterbury was up 0.1%, but Bay of Plenty fell by 1.5%, Wellington by 1.1%, and Waikato and Otago both fell by 3.4%.

Xero country manager Bridget Snelling​ said the drop in sales across Hawke’s Bay was closer to 14.2% when factoring in inflation.

“The rising cost of living and fall of discretionary spending is having a big impact for local small businesses in the Hawke’s Bay, it is clear they need support and loyalty from the community,” she said.

Snelling said slow sales could become a hurdle for Hawke’s Bay small business owners balancing the cost of their team with the revenue the business was bringing in.

Infometrics senior economist Brad Olsen​ said the fall in sales in Hawke’s Bay followed strong growth in the region the year before.

“The decline that has come through recently is off a 16.2% growth rate last year which was one of the best,” he said. “What that tells us is it is just harder to achieve further growth this year.”

Supplied Infometrics senior economist Brad Olsen says the turnaround after strong growth last year suggests small businesses in Hawke’s Bay are now doing it tough. (File photo)

Hawke’s Bay had been in a strong position but it was harder and more expensive to grow in 2022 which was starting to be felt in the regions, he said.

“You are still up in Hawke’s Bay compared with earlier times in the pandemic, and before the pandemic, but it was going to be hard to continue to achieve at such a high level going into the future,” he said.

“The pressures we are seeing at the moment are unlikely to go away quickly.”

John Cowpland/Stuff Products and services tied to disposable income purchases were being especially hard hit but the return of tourism was expected to help lift sales. (File photo)

Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce chief executive Karla Lee​ was also unsurprised by figures showing a reduction in consumer spending across the region, adding it was “inevitable that inflation would have a flow-on effect” to consumer spending.

“Trends show that small businesses across the board are feeling the pinch from rising inflation costs, locally this is impacting retail businesses in particular.”

She said products and services purchased with disposable income were “directly affected”, and it impacted anything from clothing to home renovations.

Supplied Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce chief executive Karla Lee.

The region has also faced “significant” staff shortages, weather damage and supply chain challenges.

“All of these have an impact on production capacity and output rates which then naturally impacts the end consumer. It is important to remember that the impacts of Covid-19 are still reverberating through our community and will be felt for some time to come.”

She expected to see a lift in the tourism and hospitality sector with the return of cruise ships next month, which would flow through to small businesses.