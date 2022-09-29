Lack of engagement over new social housing project angers Napier residents

Napier City Council and Kāinga Ora have been discussing a proposed housing development which would include elements of social housing since late last year. Neighbouring residents are angry they’ve only learnt about it recently.

A group of Napier residents are “angry and appalled” over what they describe as months of secrecy about plans for a new social housing development.

The city council has been discussing options to develop the Poraiti​ site with Kāinga Ora since late last year.

However, many of the residents in the nearby Parklands Estate – a high-end subdivision – were not aware of those plans until a few weeks ago.

Mike Smith​, a spokesperson for the Parklands Residents' Group, said residents were annoyed they hadn’t been consulted about plans for the proposed development at 398 Prebensen Dr.

Their main concern was the lack of engagement from council, and he said the group felt the matter had been “kept under wraps” until pressure was applied by residents. Many feared it was now a “fait accompli”.

“What we’d like for the council to do is put the decision on hold and engage with us,” Smith said. “We just want a little bit of respect, and openness and transparency.”

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise, who is again seeking the mayoralty, said while she appreciated their concerns, it was standard practice for commercially sensitive negotiations to be conducted this way.

Parklands Residents' Group spokesperson Mike Smith says residents are angry they haven't been consulted about the proposal.

“It was about being able to have a direct conversation with Kāinga Ora to come up with a proposal which included an element of the social housing which we so desperately need.”

She said the needs of the immediate surrounding community needed to be balanced with the needs of the Napier community as a whole.

“We didn’t consult with Tamatea when the Parklands development was being considered.”

Smith acknowledged there was a desperate need for housing in the region but questioned why other developers had been “shut out” from the conversations.

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise says council had voted to delegate power to its chief executive to negotiate the sale with Kāinga Ora. (File photo)

Wise said the council had voted to delegate power to its chief executive to negotiate the sale with Kāinga Ora which was still ongoing.

There was no guarantee the sale would proceed if it couldn’t achieve the desired outcome of a mix of 30% social, 30% affordable and 30% open market housing options, she said.

The council’s acting chief executive, Richard Munneke, said the city was experiencing severe housing pressure and there were limited greenfield spaces available.

“There is a significant shortage of public housing with many families still housed in motels or, worse, sleeping in cars. This an opportunity to do something impactful for a community in need with a piece of land that is currently not being used and is residentially zoned.”

Documents received under LGOIMA requests show the proposed development would include a mix of homes including some catering to social, affordable and open-market buying options.

Its residential status meant community engagement was not required to sell, Munneke said. Opening up the land for divestment on the open market would mean the council would be unable to meet its objectives of providing more public and affordable housing.

Kāinga Ora’s regional director east North Island Naomi Whitewood​ said the agency had been looking at a range of opportunities to increase the supply of much-needed public and affordable homes in Napier.

Whitewood (Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi) said informal conversations began last year and were still at an early stage.

“We understand that Napier residents are also concerned about the number of whānau with nowhere suitable to live and the urgent need to provide more public and affordable housing.”