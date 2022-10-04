State Highway 2 between Napier-Gisborne likely to remain single-lane 'for some time'

Flooding in March also closed parts of SH2 between Napier and Wairoa earlier this year. (File photo)

Heavy rainfall and resulting road damage means part of State Highway 2 between Gisborne and Napier is now down to one lane.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised motorists the route was down to one lane about 5.5km north of Raupunga, due to significant subsidence in the southbound lane. The remaining northbound lane is also under light traffic control with speed restrictions temporarily in place.

Martin Colditz​, manager maintenance and operations for Hawke’s Bay, said the subsidence was likely the result of heavy and sustained rainfall.

“This will not be a quick-fix and people should expect the road to remain single lane for some time.”

Waka Kotahi would need to undertake investigations to understand the underlying cause before being able to progress on appropriate solutions.

“Engineering resource is significantly stretched across the country at the moment due to the large number of weather and geological events,” Colditz said.

This meant they didn’t yet have a timeframe for repairs and he asked that people adhere to the temporary 30kph temporary speed limit in place. Contractors are monitoring the site.