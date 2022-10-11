One dead after two people fall from ute at Waimārama, Hawke's Bay

One person has died and another person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a vehicle incident in Hawke’s Bay on Monday night.

Emergency services were notified around 7.50pm of the incident on Harper Rd, Waimārama.

Police said they had been told that two people had fallen from a ute.

A police spokesman said one person died at the scene, and another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit attended.