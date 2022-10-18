Māhia residents first to have say in space policy review

The Māhia Peninsula is home to Rocket Lab's launch site, prompting MBIE representatives to visit as part of a review into New Zealand’s space policy currently open to the public. (File photo)

New Zealanders are being asked to help shape the country’s new policy on space.

The Government’s asking for feedback on New Zealand’s values and objectives on space, including international partner relationships. The first people to get the chance to have their say were the residents of Māhia, the coastal settlement in northern Hawke’s Bay home to Rocket Lab.

Spokesperson for the Rocket Lab Monitor group, Sonya Smith, who attended the meeting last week ​ alongside about a dozen others, said it was a productive hui.

But she (Ngāti Rakaipaaka, Rongomaiwahine) was concerned about current regulations leaving “room for cowboys for industry to lead the process”.

​Describing herself as “pro-peace” and “anti-military payloads”, Smith said the Government had a limited ability to monitor payloads after they had been launched, and was worried those launched from Māhia might be contributing to the command and control of nuclear weapons.

“Much of what’s being launched is dual technology. It has the ability to be used for good or bad,” she said.

Smith felt the New Zealand Space Agency lacked the technical expertise to ensure that all launches complied and applications were focused on the intent of the payload rather than monitoring what it was used for.

She wanted to see guarantees put in place to ensure the dual use technology was used “singularly and not for military purposes”.

Julianna Dawson​, of No Military Launches from Māhia​, also raised concerns about the environmental impacts of space junk and the sustainability of the industry.

But a Rocket Lab spokeswoman Morgan Bailey said the company supported the Government’s policy which meant satellite launches that contributed to nuclear weapons programmes or capabilities would not be allowed.

“No satellites launched by Rocket Lab facilitate the command and control of nuclear weapons.”

New Zealand had a “robust regulatory regime for payload permitting” describing it as “one of the most stringent in the world”, she said.

Bailey said the country relied on the satellite technology operated by international militaries, including communications satellites for disaster relief.

Rocket Lab was also a leader when it came to “sustainable space use”, she said, citing its Electron rocket design that leaves nothing behind in orbit but the satellites as an example.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash says the review is a chance for New Zealanders to have their say about the future of the country’s space industry. (File photo)

The review of New Zealand’s space policy was announced by Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash​, last month

He said there was “very clear guidance” about what would not be launched from New Zealand, which included “anything which is, or is carrying, or is contributing to - nuclear weapons”.

“We will not permit anything which is intended to harm people or other spacecraft such as weapons of mass destruction or any warheads,” he said.

He said the current space policy review was an opportunity to hear the interests of mana whenua and to establish areas of interest for future engagements – such as environmental impacts and economic opportunities.

More information about the review can be found online. Submissions close at the end of the month