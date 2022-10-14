Housing crisis progress leads ministry to withdraw from Hastings motels

A housing deficit in Hastings, prompted an innovative and collaborative new approach which appears to be paying dividends. (File photo)

A collaborative effort that’s driven up the number of building consents and public housing has seen the Ministry of Social Development withdraw from using four motels used to house Hawke’s Bay families.

Housing Minister Megan Woods made the comment at a sod-turning event in Flaxmere on Thursday, where she announced a $192 million infrastructure funding package.

As of October 7, sixty-five households were in emergency housing in Hastings – a “significant drop” from the 133 households in mid-May. Housing register numbers had also dropped from 804 in May, to 683.

Five years ago, Hastings had a net loss of 192 homes, due in part to rapid population growth which outstripped building consents, little new affordable or public housing supply and limited council engagement in housing, land use or infrastructure investment.

READ MORE:

* High-end pre-fab development breaks financing ground

* Families sleep in tents as efforts to establish a 'right to a decent home' ramp up

* Old farmers' co-op building to be turned into snazzy new inner city housing

* Pasifika-focussed $7m community housing project for Flaxmere

* Kāinga Ora to build thousands of prefabricated homes for transitional housing



The Hastings place-based partnership was begun in 2019 in part to address this deficit, Woods said.

“Thanks in large part to higher numbers of consents and the provision of more public homes, Hastings has started to see reductions in the use of motels for emergency housing.”

RNZ There are fears Aotearoa could end up with a 'motel generation' as whānau struggling to afford rents are bumped across emergency accommodation providers.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst​ said the council had been working closely with its Hastings Place Based Plan partners to deliver homes since 2019.

In that time, more than 350 homes had been delivered or had critical repairs carried out, with a goal to have 600 new homes built by 2023.

Government funding which helped kick-start this initiative had allowed the partners to move more quickly than would have previously been possible, Hazlehurst said.

“We’ve made huge progress with hundreds of houses either built or in the pipeline,” she said.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says the district has made huge progress in addressing the housing crisis. (File photo)

This included more than 200 homes being delivered by Kāinga Ora and other community housing providers since July 2019, and are more in the pipeline.

About 132 homes are currently under construction, in procurement or design, with 125 in the feasibility stage for Kāinga Ora and another 30 with other providers, including a prefabricated housing project supporting Flaxmere’s Pasifika community.

Karen Bartlett, MSD’s regional commissioner, said it had been working collaboratively to increase the supply of affordable and public housing in Hawke’s Bay.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff There’s been an increase in the number of new homes built across Hastings, meaning fewer families living in motels. (File photo)

While regional demand for emergency housing fluctuated, Hastings had seen a decrease in the number of households accessing emergency housing special needs grants – from about 117 in the May quarter to 72 households in the September quarter.

Another 15 transitional unites also became available this week.

“We are pleased that as a consequence of the increase in supply of sustainable and transitional housing across Heretaunga, we are using four fewer motels,” she said.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development confirmed an initial target of 200 new public homes by mid-2021 had been exceeded and there were another 253 public homes planned for 2024/25.

”The number of households using motels for emergency housing in Hastings has decreased over recent times and this is due to the increase of public homes in the district as a direct result of the initiatives in Hastings.

”As well as getting whānau and people into safe, warm, dry homes the new public housing is providing the opportunity for whānau and individuals to put roots down, be part of a community and establish stability for children and parents, such as attending the local school and participating in community activities.”