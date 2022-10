Hastings woman Myra Leef, 68, has been named as the woman who died following a crash at the intersection of Strang Road and Te Puke Highway on Sunday. (File photo)

Police have named the woman who died following at the North Island community of Te Puke on Sunday.

She was 68-year-old Myra Leef of Hastings.

Police extended their condolences to her family and friends via a statement released on Wednesday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Strang Road and Te Puke Highway about 5.50pm on Sunday.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, a police spokesperson said.