Hinewai Ormsby elected as Hawke's Bay's first wahine Māori regional council chairperson

Hinewai Ormsby has been named as Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s youngest and first wahine Māori chairperson. (File photo)

Hinewai Ormsby​ is not only Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s first wahine Māori chairperson, she’s also its youngest.

The 39-year-old was appointed to the role at the regional council’s inaugural meeting and swearing in ceremony held in Napier on Wednesday.

Ormsby (Ngāti Paaru, Ngāti Hinepare, Ngāti Mahu and Ngai Tawhao​) is also considered to be Aotearoa’s youngest regional council chairperson.

The second-term councillor received 9323 votes in the Ahuriri Napier general constituency in this year’s election.

Councillor Martin Williams​, who nominated Ormsby, said the council needed to own Te Mana o Te Wai, the biodiversity crisis and the climate crisis.

“Councillor Ormsby is the right person for this role at this time – because of her dedication, commitment and resolve. She is a woman who walks the talk, and has humanity and humility."

On being elected, her whānau demonstrated their support via a moving haka while her husband Cam and children embraced her.

She said it was an honour to take on the leadership role and she was absolutely thrilled with the result.

“We are in a new era and it’s an exciting one where we can challenge perceived assumptions about how success can be achieved together.”

Hawke's Bay Regional Council From left: Hawke's Bay Regional Councillors Neil Kirton, Xan Harding, Di Roadley, Jerf van Beek, Charles Lambert, Hinewai Ormsby (chair), Will Foley (deputy chair), Jock Mackintosh, Hokianga Thompson, Martin Williams and Sophie Siers.

Ormsby said they must be brave and confront those challenges for their people, the region and for the benefit of the taiao (environment).

“We are at the greatest pivotal point that will call on the skills and attributes of each of us to steer the region through rough waters,” she said.

“Your (councillors) values that you bring from diverse backgrounds will come to the table, and we will be stronger together– me kōkiri whakamua tātau.”

She was grateful for the support and mandate from her fellow councillors.

Ormsby said she was also pleased to be joined by two more women on the council and two councillors from the new Māori wards.

Central Hawke’s Bay councillor Will Foley​ was elected as deputy chairperson.

At the inauguration, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi chairman Bayden Barber​ also acknowledged it was the first time the regional council had two dedicated Māori wards, with Thompson Hokianga​ and Charles Lambert​ elected to the roles.

He said they “bring taonga from their descendants to the table”.

The first ordinary meeting of the regional council will be held on November 16.