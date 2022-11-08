Rotten timber, crumbling concrete make council-owned building a risk to public

Old buildings on Herschell Street, Napier, due to be demolished.

An aged council-owned building in Napier has been found to be so unsafe that it’s been deemed a risk to the public and will soon be demolished.

Napier City Council bought the old buildings on Herschell Street in the inner-city, in 2019.

It paid $1.3 million for the property from Benson Property Ltd. The buildings, believed to have been built in the late 1930s, were virtually worthless and the council’s own valuation of the property last year was $2.08m, of which the land comprised $2.03m.

The building was fenced off following an inspection last month that revealed its dire condition.

READ MORE:

* The council where nearly three-quarters of staff are not engaged in their work

* Council that paid $12.3m to owners of faulty apartments wins battle with insurer

* Why did a CEO need to make an official information request of her own council?



An engineer’s inspection revealed the building was so full of rotten timber and crumbling concrete that it presented a risk to the public and apartment owners who parked their cars beside it.

The building was vacant and had been used only to temporarily store cars belonging to a former owner.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff The buildings present a risk to the public and to apartment owners in the nearby building.

It has now been evacuated.

“Due to the condition of the building, demolition will begin in the coming weeks. NCC has been working proactively with nearby residents to find alternatives to parking and aim to keep to disruption a minimum,” said council communications manager Jess Soutar Barron.

SUPPLIED The buildings at the end of Herschell Street, Napier, were believed to have been built in the late 1930s.

She said the council had intended, pre-Covid, to look at developing the site into car parking.

“This might still be an option however at this stage it is being left open with the priority being safely demolishing and removing the buildings,” she said.